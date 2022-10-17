Why George Clooney feels he is ‘not allowed’ to give relationship advice to anyone

When 54-year-old George Clooney tied the knot with 37-year-old Amal Alamuddin in 2014, the wedding created quite a stir due to the massive age difference of 17 years between the actor and the lawyer. However, the age gap between the two added to their advantage as the long wait, according to George, provided him with a level of maturity that makes him the perfect partner for Amal.

“We agree on most things,” he told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things a little differently.”

He added that, because of his age gap, he no longer focuses on trivial things that he might have fought for in his younger days. “Amal wants to paint the wall yellow. And if I was younger, I feel like that’s a stupid colour. And now you just go, ‘I don’t care. Who cares if a wall’s yellow?'”

Sharing his relationship mantra to sail smoothly in his married life, George shared, “Let’s find all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things.”

But, on being asked about marriage advice, the actor found himself unfit to give the same. “Because I started so late, I’m not allowed to give advice to anyone. I have to look at it as if I’m the luckiest human being alive and then just appreciate that.”

This is not the first time George has openly talked about their relationship. In 2018, he opened up about what makes his bond with Amal different. “I felt that I had met someone who I would absolutely, you know, trade my life for. I met someone whose life meant more to me than my life. And I’d never had that experience before,” he said, in an interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Amal, on the other hand, believes that her relationship with George is “the most natural thing in the world”. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making. It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she told Vogue in 2018.

“Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen to me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that,” Amal added.

