Genelia D’Souza opens up about menopause shaming: ‘I’m much cooler at 40’

There’s a phase almost every woman goes through, but very few feel comfortable talking about it openly — menopause. Hot flushes, sleep changes, mood shifts, and life still expects you to carry on like nothing is happening.

Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh recently opened up about menopause in a candid conversation with SheThePeople, reminding us that it isn’t something to be feared or whispered about; it’s a natural phase in which the body is simply entering a new rhythm.

“It bothers me to hear these things. Someone told me, when you’re menopausal, when you attain menopause, you’re going to start looking older. I said okay. Most women don’t talk about menopause because they fear that they’re looking older. I think looking older is beautiful to put it into perspective,”