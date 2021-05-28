Gen Z loves F.R.I.E.N.D.S: Tinder bios fill up with references from the sitcom

When the characters were ranked in order of their mentions among Tinder members in April 2021, it was Chandler who bagged the top spot overall, followed by Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel, and finally Phoebe. (Photo: HBO Max)

The much-awaited reunion of the original set of friends — Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Joey and Chandler — is here, and it has become the topic of discussion for people around the world. While the hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S (1994-2004) ended years ago, it sustained its cult following over the years, with a fresh set of people joining in and discovering the delight, thanks to OTT platforms.

While millennials were already fans, it seems even Gen Z has taken to the show, for ahead of its reunion on May 27, 2021, they could not contain their excitement — evident from the 3.5 times increase in mentions of ‘Friends Reunion’ on Tinder India app in April 2021 as compared to April 2020.

The dating app shared that Gen Z did not hesitate to profess their love for the show, with almost 93 per cent of mentions in Tinder bios in April 2021.

Interestingly, it was Matthew Perry’s ‘Chandler Bing’ that ruled Tinder. When the characters were ranked in order of their mentions among Tinder members in April 2021, it was Chandler who bagged the top spot overall, followed by Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel, and finally Phoebe.

In fact, according to Tinder’s findings, Rachel and Joey, too, have a remarkable Gen Z fan base on the app. Going by percentage, Rachel’s 62 per cent and Joey’s 58 per cent have higher Gen Z mentions than Chandler’s 55 per cent.

As for Ross, there were a tonne of mentions in nearly all bios, especially ‘Unagi’ and ‘My Lobster’.

The rest of the cast also features in various Tinder bios, showing how most members of the community identify themselves with the characters. Here’s what people have been saying:

* “Let’s be Monica and Chandler in a world full of Ross and Rachel.”

* “Sarcastic like Chandler, innocent like Joey, funny like Phoebe, organized like Monica (not), serious like Ross-Rachel’s love!”

* Waiting for Joey to come by and say, ‘How you doing?'”

* “Looking for Monica, but only coming across Janices :/”

* “Contrary to Joey, I do share my food.”

The data comes from Tinder profiles or aggregated Tinder app data in April 2021.

