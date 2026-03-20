‘She’s the plane, I’m the tailwind’: Gaurav Kapur reflects on how his ‘reactive’ nature complements wife Kritika Kamra’s calmness; expert weighs in

Relationships often thrive not just on shared interests, but on how two people balance each other’s personalities, communication styles, and emotional responses. Sports presenter Gaurav Kapur recently reflected on this idea while speaking about his relationship with actor Kritika Kamra. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 2026, in an intimate rooftop sundowner ceremony at their Bandra home.

In a conversation with Manifest, Gaurav described their bond in evocative terms, calling it “a bonfire in a cosy cabin on a cold night, something you want to sit with every day.” He also recalled their very first conversation, highlighting how natural and effortless it felt. “I remember the first time we spoke very clearly. We talked for an hour, and it was just easy. What surprised me was her calmness. I’m very reactive, very instant, and she has a long view on life. We complement each other that way.”