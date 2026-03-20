‘She’s the plane, I’m the tailwind’: Gaurav Kapur reflects on how his ‘reactive’ nature complements wife Kritika Kamra’s calmness; expert weighs in

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Relationships often thrive not just on shared interests, but on how two people balance each other’s personalities, communication styles, and emotional responses. Sports presenter Gaurav Kapur recently reflected on this idea while speaking about his relationship with actor Kritika Kamra. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 2026, in an intimate rooftop sundowner ceremony at their Bandra home.
In a conversation with Manifest, Gaurav described their bond in evocative terms, calling it “a bonfire in a cosy cabin on a cold night, something you want to sit with every day.” He also recalled their very first conversation, highlighting how natural and effortless it felt. “I remember the first time we spoke very clearly. We talked for an hour, and it was just easy. What surprised me was her calmness. I’m very reactive, very instant, and she has a long view on life. We complement each other that way.”
Reflecting on what commitment means to him now, he added, “Commitment now means having her back always, making sure she can be the best version of herself. She’s the plane, I just try to be the tailwind pushing her forward.”
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Differences in emotional reactivity and temperament often enhance compatibility when they create balance rather than conflict. A more reactive partner tends to process experiences quickly and intensely, while a calmer partner regulates and contextualises emotions over time. This dynamic can support co-regulation, where one partner helps stabilise the other during stress.”
However, she notes that it works best when both individuals show emotional awareness and respect each other’s style. Without this, differences can lead to misinterpretation, such as perceiving calmness as detachment or reactivity as volatility. “In psychologically healthy relationships, complementary temperaments increase resilience, improve problem-solving, and create a wider emotional range within the partnership.”
Gurnani states, “Mutual support without loss of individuality is built through secure attachment and clear personal boundaries. Partners who ‘have each other’s back’ provide emotional validation, encouragement, and psychological safety, while still maintaining autonomy in thoughts, goals, and identity. This involves interdependence rather than dependence, where both individuals are connected but not fused.”
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Encouraging each other’s growth, respecting differences, and avoiding over-reliance on self-worth are key, states the expert. She continues, “When each person retains a strong sense of self, support becomes empowering rather than restrictive. Healthy relationships allow space for individuality while fostering a shared sense of purpose and emotional security.”
Early ease and comfort often reflect emotional attunement and perceived psychological safety, which are important foundations for connection. This sense of ‘effortlessness’ can indicate aligned communication styles, mutual openness, and reduced social defensiveness.
However, it can sometimes be misleading if it is driven by projection, novelty, or idealisation rather than genuine compatibility. “Early comfort does not always account for deeper factors such as values, conflict styles, and long-term goals. While it can initiate bonding and trust, sustained relationship success depends more on how partners navigate challenges, repair conflicts, and maintain emotional responsiveness over time,” concludes Gurnani.