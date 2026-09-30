‘Frontal lobe breakup’: Why your late 20s can make you rethink your relationship

The 'frontal lobe breakup' trend claims people outgrow relationships once their brains fully mature in their late 20s.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 05:00 PM IST
What is frontal lobe breakup?Experts explain the 'frontal lobe breakup' trend | Source: Canva
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A new dating phrase circulating on social media claims some relationships don’t end because of a major fight or betrayal, but because the brain finally ‘grows up’. Dubbed the ‘frontal lobe breakup,’ the trend suggests many people in their mid-to-late 20s suddenly begin questioning relationships they entered when they were younger, supposedly because the brain’s prefrontal cortex has matured.

According to a Cosmopolitan report, the frontal lobe handles functions such as planning, decision-making, self-control, and understanding consequences. Neuropsychologist Dr Sanam Hafeez is quoted as saying, “The frontal lobe is the part of the brain that helps with planning, decision-making, self-control, and understanding consequences,” adding that its development usually continues until the mid-to-late 20s. She notes, “Reaching full frontal lobe maturity means the brain is better at thinking ahead instead of acting on impulse. This is why younger people may take more risks while older adults often think things through more carefully.”

Dr Hafeez also emphasises, “While brain development alone doesn’t cause breakups, it can support clearer judgment,” but stresses that brain development is gradual rather than an overnight switch. To understand more about this trend, we spoke with an expert.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Does brain maturation really cause ‘frontal lobe breakups’?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “The term ‘frontal lobe breakup’ is a social media interpretation of neuroscience, not a recognised psychological phenomenon. While the prefrontal cortex continues to mature into the mid-to-late 20s, there is no evidence that this milestone suddenly causes people to end relationships.”

What often changes is the quality of the questions people ask themselves. Raj shares, “Instead of focusing only on attraction or chemistry, they begin paying closer attention to emotional safety, shared values, and long-term compatibility. Brain maturation may support this shift, but it unfolds alongside life experiences, changing priorities, and a stronger sense of self. The breakup is rarely because the frontal lobe has developed. It is more often because the person has.”

How does emotional maturity influence relationship decisions?

“Emotional maturity does not necessarily make people leave relationships,” states Raj, adding that often, it helps them stay for better reasons or leave for healthier ones. Rather than reacting to isolated conflicts, people become more likely to notice recurring patterns, communicate their needs, and evaluate whether the relationship consistently feels respectful and emotionally safe.

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Social media can validate feelings, Raj says, but it cannot capture the complexity of a relationship. Before making a major decision, it is worth asking whether it has emerged after sustained reflection and honest conversations, or whether a viral trend has simply offered an appealing explanation. Growth usually brings clarity, not urgency.

Do life transitions matter more than brain development?

Life transitions often influence relationships more than neurological development alone. Starting careers, becoming financially independent, relocating, or facing expectations around marriage can reshape identity and reveal incompatibilities that were easier to overlook earlier.

“A relationship is worth working on when both partners feel emotionally safe, take responsibility for their actions, and remain willing to repair and grow together. But if repeated efforts consistently leave one person feeling unheard, unsafe, or unable to be themselves, leaving may not reflect impulsivity. It may reflect the courage to choose long-term well-being over familiarity,” concludes Raj.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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