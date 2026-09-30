‘Frontal lobe breakup’: Why your late 20s can make you rethink your relationship

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “The term ‘frontal lobe breakup’ is a social media interpretation of neuroscience, not a recognised psychological phenomenon. While the prefrontal cortex continues to mature into the mid-to-late 20s, there is no evidence that this milestone suddenly causes people to end relationships.”

What often changes is the quality of the questions people ask themselves. Raj shares, “Instead of focusing only on attraction or chemistry, they begin paying closer attention to emotional safety, shared values, and long-term compatibility. Brain maturation may support this shift, but it unfolds alongside life experiences, changing priorities, and a stronger sense of self. The breakup is rarely because the frontal lobe has developed. It is more often because the person has.”

How does emotional maturity influence relationship decisions?

“Emotional maturity does not necessarily make people leave relationships,” states Raj, adding that often, it helps them stay for better reasons or leave for healthier ones. Rather than reacting to isolated conflicts, people become more likely to notice recurring patterns, communicate their needs, and evaluate whether the relationship consistently feels respectful and emotionally safe.

Story continues below this ad

Social media can validate feelings, Raj says, but it cannot capture the complexity of a relationship. Before making a major decision, it is worth asking whether it has emerged after sustained reflection and honest conversations, or whether a viral trend has simply offered an appealing explanation. Growth usually brings clarity, not urgency.

Do life transitions matter more than brain development?

Life transitions often influence relationships more than neurological development alone. Starting careers, becoming financially independent, relocating, or facing expectations around marriage can reshape identity and reveal incompatibilities that were easier to overlook earlier.

“A relationship is worth working on when both partners feel emotionally safe, take responsibility for their actions, and remain willing to repair and grow together. But if repeated efforts consistently leave one person feeling unheard, unsafe, or unable to be themselves, leaving may not reflect impulsivity. It may reflect the courage to choose long-term well-being over familiarity,” concludes Raj.