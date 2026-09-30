‘Frontal lobe breakup’: Why your late 20s can make you rethink your relationship

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A new dating phrase circulating on social media claims some relationships don’t end because of a major fight or betrayal, but because the brain finally ‘grows up’. Dubbed the ‘frontal lobe breakup,’ the trend suggests many people in their mid-to-late 20s suddenly begin questioning relationships they entered when they were younger, supposedly because the brain’s prefrontal cortex has matured.
According to a Cosmopolitan report, the frontal lobe handles functions such as planning, decision-making, self-control, and understanding consequences. Neuropsychologist Dr Sanam Hafeez is quoted as saying, “The frontal lobe is the part of the brain that helps with planning, decision-making, self-control, and understanding consequences,” adding that its development usually continues until the mid-to-late 20s. She notes, “Reaching full frontal lobe maturity means the brain is better at thinking ahead instead of acting on impulse. This is why younger people may take more risks while older adults often think things through more carefully.”
Dr Hafeez also emphasises, “While brain development alone doesn’t cause breakups, it can support clearer judgment,” but stresses that brain development is gradual rather than an overnight switch. To understand more about this trend, we spoke with an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Does brain maturation really cause ‘frontal lobe breakups’?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.