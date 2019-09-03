From Chris Evans to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, these celebs are the best pet parents

Having a pet is full-time responsibility and all pet parents will agree. From grooming to getting them to exercise, taking them for health check-ups, the list is neverending. But, having a pet is also rewarding. Most find the experience humbling, teaching them to be better human beings. And these celebrities are no different.

Advertising

From showering us with pictures of their four-legged friends on their social media handles, to rescuing them from shelters, and starting a dialogue around animal abuse, these pet parents having been scoring brownie points.

Chris Evans

Hollywood hunk and global heartthrob Chris Evans is a hero both on and off screen. His relationship with his dog Dodger is one of the most heart-warming stories of man-animal friendship. A rescue dog, Dodger was picked up from a shelter when Evans was filming his 2017 film Gifted. Ever since, he has made numerous appearances on Evans’ official Twitter account, and from the looks of it, the duo is inseparable.

Happy Valentine’s Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents. pic.twitter.com/8rzRkLKmFr — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2019

Ian Somerhalder

A vampire on screen, an animal rights activist off it, Ian Somerhalder has been pretty vocal about his love for animals and the environment. Through his Ian Somerhalder Foundation, the actor has been doing his bit to “educate people to make changes in their lifestyle which will benefit the environment.”

His official Instagram is full of pictures of his furry friends, and let’s just say they are a treat for the eyes.

Advertising

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Whatever she does, she does it in style. And Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ pupper Diana — a pooch — is living her best life. Pampered, groomed and celebrated, Diana has her own Instagram account as well, with as many as 104k followers! She was rescued by Chopra-Jonas a little over two years ago. And, when she accompanies mummy, the shutterbugs go clicking.

ALSO READ | Research points before you consider adopting pets

Lilly Singh

Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh is a BAWSE mommy to her pet dog Scarbro, who she got last year. Ever since, she has been parenting the little one who, like Diana Chopra, happens to have his own Instagram account with as many as 303k followers!

Throwback to the first time my son went up the stairs by himself. BRB as I become an emotional mess. pic.twitter.com/hWtzJ4DbAl — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) June 16, 2019

Check out the video from the time when Singh first got him:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma‘s love for animals is palpable in her social media posts and activities. It is what adds to her celebrity. She regularly features her Labrador ‘Dude’, in her Instagram posts, and from the looks of it, Dude seems to be her lifeline, and at the centre of her universe. The actress-producer is also a an animal rights activist and believes the world is not just for humans, and that animals deserve love and respect, too.

ALSO READ | It’s official: Dogs are more loving than cats, says study

Miley Cyrus

What was much talked about, following her separation announcement from husband Liam Hemsworth, was the custody of her pets. The American singer-songwriter has seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats and a pig. When they were together, the couple shared the animals, but now, post separation, it is being said that Cyrus will get to keep all 15 of them. Nonetheless, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have been loving pet parents who, in 2018, rescued the brood from the devastating Woolsey Fire.

ALSO READ | As weird as it gets: Pets can boost your sex appeal

Sophie Turner

The former Game of Thrones actress used to be a pet mamma to a Mahlek Northern Inuit named Zunni, whom she adopted from the sets of Game of Thrones. Later, she brought Alaskan Klee Kai pups Porky Basquiat and Waldo Picasso Jonas. The latter died tragically in an accident this year. As of date, Sophie and husband singer Joe Jonas, have welcomed a golden retriever into their worlds.

Advertising

The actress is known to post pictures and stories of her dogs from her official Instagram account, every now and then. In fact, Porky Basquiat has his own Instagram account as well, with 145k followers, and a bio that says: I only accept follows from bi***es.