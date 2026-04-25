Why the ‘French Sunday’ is 2026’s biggest summer mood

The 2026 summer has a defining mood, and it’s all about doing nothing. The sun is scorching hot outside, and all we want to do is stay in and stay cool. In comes ‘French Sunday’, a chic concept that validates the heart’s innermost desires without making us seem lazy and useless. According to a Vogue article, the art of Sunday à la française involves deciding on the fact that you want to maximise every minute of your Sunday. This is not a routine, but a cultural mindset. You’re going to “turn your alarm clock off, cancel hectic plans, and rely on your intuition and body to set the rhythm of your day” instead.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The day is all about simple yet intentional pleasures. Sipping on coffee till it goes cold, taking aimless walks, a lunch that starts as a brunch but ends just before your evening tea, phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode, unless you wish to switch it off completely.

Sounds like a dream, and yet, this is every Indian parents’ living nightmare.

Rima Bhandekar, senior psychologist at Mpower Helpline, Aditya Birla Education Trust, explained that Gen Z often feels pressured to invest extra time in learning, chasing new achievements, and proving their success. Sometimes, people find it difficult to come out of the rut of excessive focus on work, and may not know where to start. However, continuous hustle without adequate breaks is unsustainable.

“Rest is just as important as work, and taking meaningful breaks, engaging in activities beyond work, and nurturing personal fulfillment are highly recommended. Making time for self-care, exercise, hobbies, and quality moments with loved ones can significantly contribute to emotional wellbeing and overall life satisfaction,” she told indianexpress.com.

Tired from work, a young woman with a laptop lies on the couch. (Freepik) Tired from work, a young woman with a laptop lies on the couch. (Freepik)

Can it help beat burnout?

According to Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist at That Culture Thing, burnout often looks like feeling emotionally detached, experiencing frequent headaches, acidity, dizziness, sleep issues, mood swings, and in certain extreme cases, weight changes, hair fall, blood pressure or cholesterol shifts.

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Baruah said that burnout can also dampen your motivation and enjoyment of life. “This is because chronic stress reduces dopamine production, a feel-good chemical released when you achieve something or experience something pleasurable.”

That’s where the concept of French Sunday comes in.

Listen to Baruah and let yourself get a little bored; that’s when the mind actually resets. Notice your signals as well: sleep, mood, focus, patience, as they tend to show your limits. Think in rhythms, not rigid balance. “As an organisational psychologist, I’ve seen many people in demanding careers work in intense bursts, then consciously recharge. That reset is what keeps performance and health steady,” she finally added.

And if you find yourself unable to switch off mentally from work, you can always take help from an expert who will help you identify which part of life you need to swing and how to maintain momentum.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.