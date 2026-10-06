Freefall dating explained: Why some singles chase risky relationships for an adrenaline rush

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Dating trends on social media often introduce new labels for relationship behaviours that many people may already recognise. The latest to gain attention is ‘freefall dating’, also referred to as ‘voltage dating.’ According to a report by VICE, the trend describes people deliberately pursuing risky or emotionally charged romantic situations, not necessarily because they are healthy or compatible, but because they create an adrenaline rush.
Examples include developing feelings for a colleague or pursuing a friend’s former partner, where the excitement comes from the uncertainty, secrecy, or perceived risk rather than the relationship itself. While this may feel thrilling in the moment, experts suggest that these intense emotional highs can sometimes be mistaken for genuine compatibility or love. The report also notes that some singles increasingly seek reassurance from external sources, including AI and tarot readers, instead of trusting their own instincts.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.