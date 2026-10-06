Freefall dating explained: Why some singles chase risky relationships for an adrenaline rush

Intensity vs genuine attraction

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “We tend to romanticise emotional intensity, but intensity is not a reliable measure of compatibility. In fact, uncertainty can be psychologically compelling because the brain becomes preoccupied with what feels unpredictable or incomplete. When affection is inconsistent, every moment of closeness carries disproportionate emotional significance, making the relationship feel deeper than it may actually be. That is often mistaken for chemistry.”

Healthy attraction looks quieter. It doesn’t depend on emotional volatility to sustain interest. Instead of asking, “How strongly do I feel?”, a more useful question is, “What is this relationship consistently bringing out in me?” If the answer is persistent anxiety, hypervigilance, or the need for constant reassurance, those experiences deserve attention just as much as the attraction itself.

Why relationship patterns repeat

Relationship patterns rarely emerge in isolation. Raj shares that they are often shaped by earlier emotional experiences and reinforced over time. “Individuals who have learned that closeness is unpredictable or has to be earned may unconsciously find themselves drawn towards similar dynamics later in life. It is less about seeking emotionally unavailable people and more about returning to a relational template that already feels familiar.”

He adds that the difficulty is that familiarity can create a false sense of emotional fit. Over repeated experiences, the pursuit itself begins to feel meaningful, even when the relationship offers very little emotional security. Unless people pause to examine the pattern rather than the partner, they often end up repeating the same emotional story with different individuals.

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Seeking reassurance outside yourself

The search for reassurance is rarely about relationships alone. More often, it reflects discomfort with uncertainty. Dating requires us to make decisions without guarantees, and that ambiguity can be difficult to tolerate.

“External sources may provide temporary certainty, but they cannot substitute self-awareness. What I encourage people to pay attention to is not whether someone else believes the relationship will work, but whether their own lived experience consistently aligns with what they want from a partner. The quality of a relationship is revealed less by promises and more by repeated patterns of behaviour. Learning to trust those patterns is often a more reliable guide than seeking answers outside oneself,” concludes Raj.