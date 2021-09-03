Five things to look for in a partner, according to a professional matchmaker

Of the many ways in which people find their partners, matchmaking is a process which is still very popular in India. It is like assembling a bridge between two parties, wherein a professional matchmaker acts as one, bringing the families together and introducing the girl/boy to a prospective life partner.

The job of a matchmaker, if done properly, is most crucial for this lifelong relationship. Saurabh Goswami, the founder of Ultra Rich Match, lists the things that a person must look for in a prospective partner, before deciding on them.

Emotional health

The first and foremost thing to look for in a partner is emotional stability. This does not mean that you have to rush to a psychologist. It simply implies that the person is comfortable with themselves and is generally happy with how their lives are shaping up. They have a routine in life, which marks stability. They do not have any major pent-up frustrations, which they might take out on their near and dear ones.

Physical health

Regular exercising, doing yoga, constraint in drinking, no smoking and no other compulsive addictions are examples that a person respects their bodies. In the long term, this important trait will be crucial for a successful long lasting relationship. A healthy person will be able to enjoy family life instead of struggling with ailments, which could have been avoided with a healthy lifestyle.

Financial stability

Deciding on a monetary figure and refusing to look beyond it is completely illogical. A person may be earning a lot, but has a squandering nature, or is in a huge debt. Another one might be earning a little less, but is conscientious towards saving and investing. You need to find and choose the one who will complement your own lifestyle and fits into your own financial school of thoughts.

Vision

A person with vision is someone who wants to live life to the fullest, who embraces each day with positivity. You should look for a partner who will lift you when you feel low, whose enthusiasm to make something of themselves will be a daily inspiration for you. An important thing here is not to get fixated on labels/designations. Find someone whose aim in life resonates with your own ambitions, and then you both will be able to live a fulfilling life.

Believes in giving back to the society

This is a somewhat of an obscure trait, something people don’t even think about while choosing a life partner. The actual number is not important, but every little action counts. Maybe they tip generously in a small restaurant, maybe they don’t haggle with small vendors, it could be any small thing that shows compassion. A philanthropic nature is also a sign of humility. Such a person will always value what they have in life, including you.

