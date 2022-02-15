scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
‘Find love at any age’: Owen Wilson on his mother remarrying at the age of 80

The 'Marley & Me' star shared that he is 'somewhat romantic' himself and that he 'appreciates a romantic story'

New Delhi
February 15, 2022 5:30:14 pm
The 53 year old actor's mother is an inspiration for all those who are looking for love.

Owen Wilson, the star of romantic comedies like Midnight in Paris (2011) and She’s Funny That Way (2014), calls himself “somewhat romantic”, but his mother — Laura Wilson (now 82) — proved that she is a hopeless romantic by finding love at the age of 80.

According to People magazine, the 53-year-old shared the adorable story of his octogenarian mother finding love again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while he was promoting his latest rom-com, Marry Me.

Laura Wilson (now 82), remarried at 80 to a 'very nice man'.

According to the report, the Marley & Me star shared that he is “somewhat romantic” himself and that he “appreciates a romantic story”.



He noted that his mother got married at the age of 80, cementing the fact that you can find love at any age.

“My mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy,” Wilson said. “I think that’s a very romantic story and the idea that you can find love at any age.”

“I think that’s a very nice story,” the actor added. Previously, Laura was married to husband Robert Wilson from 1963 till his demise in 2017.

