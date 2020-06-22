Fathers are devoting more time to childcare during lockdown in UK

It was found out that there has been a 58 per cent rise in the number of hours men spent in childcare since March. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It was found out that there has been a 58 per cent rise in the number of hours men spent in childcare since March. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In light of the pandemic, with many compelled to stay indoors leading to a change in roles assigned in the domestic space, fathers are devoting a lot of time to look after their children during lockdown, according to a report in The Independent, which quotes a new survey in UK.

It was found out that there has been a 58 per cent rise in the number of hours men spent in childcare, since March.

Research from the Office for National Statistics conducted the survey from March 28 to April 26 and examined 1300 families. It was also revealed that there has been an 11 per cent fall by an average in their weekly working hours, which includes the time spent in commuting.

The same report states that in 2015, “men spent 39 per cent of the time women spent on childcare. In lockdown, this figure has risen to 66 per cent.”

Remote working is being encouraged by The Fatherhood Institute to further this. “The Government’s figures show that fathers, given shorter hours and more homeworking, dramatically increase their contribution to childcare. It’s time to end workplace discrimination against involved fatherhood so that dads can play their part as they wish to – and will do,” Adrienne Burgess, co-chief executive of the Fatherhood Institute, was quoted as saying.

Lockdown has been particularly stressful for mothers and an example such as this can go a long way in setting an example for the rest of the world to follow.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd