‘Constant process of judging yourself is exhausting’: Designer Saisha Shinde after undergoing hormone replacement therapy

Designer Saisha Shinde, formerly Swapnil Shinde, who came out as a transgender woman early this year and underwent surgery, took to social media recently to share how she feels about her transition. She said, “8 months of HRT (hormone replacement therapy), there are days when I feel everything is going so slow…and then there are days when I feel I’m so blessed it’s all happening so fast…but this constant process of judging yourself is exhausting!”

Instead of deliberating on the feelings, Saisha said how she has “decided to enjoy the transition”. “I have not reached the full end of my transition… it’s only been about six months! Do I use a lot of makeup? Yes. Do I use filters? Yes. I am the possessor of my body and face and I get to choose what I put out there… responsibly! The day will come when I don’t need any make up or any filter but till then it is what it is,” Saisha said.

HRT helps change the secondary sexual characteristics of transgender people from masculine or androgynous to feminine.

She shared the post alongside an image that shows her wearing eyeliner and posing against sunlight which made her skin “slightly cleared as I have minor post-acne scars”.

Saisha mentioned how she chooses one image “out of the thousand images in our gallery”.

“I haven’t finished my transition yet I literally just came out that I am transitioning in January! So it’s been a very short amount of time! I’m still gaining confidence and learning what I should look like…Swapnil was very confident but Saisha is getting there…so please be patient with me,” she said.

In January 2021, the designer took to social media to thank people for the “support and love” she received after coming out as a transwoman.

“An immense thank you to each and everyone to say that I am overwhelmed with the support and love is an understatement! all I feel at the end of this is gratitude and trust me when I say I give back all the love and strength right back at everyone teamed with a tight hug. Let’s shine on and change this world!” Saisha wrote.

Talking about how “coming out” to the public helped her, Saisha said, “I share this with you because my journey is far from over, yet today, I feel a sense of peace I have longed for all my life.”

