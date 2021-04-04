‘Falling in love is easy, staying together is not’: The story of Anuja Chauhan and Niret Alva’s marriage

The author said she and her husband have been married for almost 27 years now. (Photo: Instagram/@indialoveproject)

What does it take to make a marriage last? Is lifelong commitment enough? Or are successful marriages based on embracing each other’s differences and loving your partner because of them, and not despite them.

The story of Anuja Chauhan’s marriage with Niret Alva is about “love, respect and tolerance”. The author shared her marriage story with India Love Project, stating that while she is a “dal-roti-sabzi eating cow-belt Rajput”, Alva is a “Mangalorean who loves fried fish-onion-vinegar-rice”.

In a long post detailing their relationship, the author of ‘The Zoya Factor‘ wrote: “Sunday for me is sleeping late. For him it’s getting up early, and going to church. I’m good at math. He’s good at history. He loves country music. I prefer heavy metal. He’s maniacal about fitness. I’m uh..not.”

She also shared that while “falling in love is super easy”, “staying together (for almost 27 years now) is not”.

“That’s true for every marriage — not just the so-called ‘mixed’ ones. Because marriages are always mixed. It’s never really your religions that are an issue — but rather, your values, your priorities, your moral compass, your parenting philosophy, your stand on political and gender issues, whether you want the AC on or off at night…” the author shared.

Founded by Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar and Niloufer Venkatraman, India Love Project is a platform that celebrates “love and marriage outside the shackles of faith, caste, ethnicity and gender”. As such, Chauhan touched upon the importance of faith, and wrote that “many of these [aforementioned differences] are often a factor of one’s faith — but all faiths have a lot of common ground and that is what we focus on”.

“Being there for each other. Passing the kids like batons during a relay race in those early years when career and babies are both on a rapid growth spurt. Being each other’s loyal cheerleader, as well as brutal critic.”

The author concluded saying, “At the end of the day, the essential ingredients for a marriage-that-works are the same as the essential ingredients for a country-that-works. Love. Respect. And Tolerance.”

The post comprised three pictures of the couple, sharing their space and happy moments with each other.

