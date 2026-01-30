‘Mother should raise her voice at the father’: Expert decodes Rani Mukerji’s comments that have sparked a debate on respect, boundaries, and what children learn at home

After Rani Mukerji spoke about how fathers shape a child’s understanding of respect and gender roles, her remarks on raising one’s voice at home triggered online debate.

Rani Mukerji’s comments spark debate on shouting, boundaries and what children learnRani Mukerji’s comments spark debate on shouting, boundaries and what children learn (Source: Express Archives)
Conversations around respect, communication, and power dynamics within households are deeply personal. Many people grow up internalising what they witness at home, from how disagreements are handled to who gets heard and who stays silent. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rani Mukerji shared her views on gender roles and household dynamics, particularly how children absorb behaviour they observe between parents. Talking about how a boy’s behaviour is shaped by the way his father treats his mother, she said, “I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way. I think fathers need to be responsible for how they treat their wives at home, because that’s what a boy grows up seeing. If your mother is treated well, if she’s given respect, boys will understand that women are supposed to be given that respect and that darja (level) in society.”

She went on to add, “So it all starts at home. Even a small thing like a father raising his voice at the mother shouldn’t happen. You know, the mother should raise her voice at the father, that’s how it should be.” Recalling an incident from her school days, she also shared, “Only one boy I slapped, and the rest of the boys were my friends. And just don’t go and ask my husband what happens to him every day at home.”

The remarks sparked sharp reactions online, with many questioning whether raising one’s voice, regardless of who does it, should ever be encouraged in a relationship. Some social media users criticised what they saw as normalising shouting, with comments such as, “Why would anyone raise their voice against anyone? Can’t we just talk about peace and having gentle conversation!,” and “Normalising shouting in a relationship — no matter who does it — is a strange hill to die on.”

But, is raising one’s voice an effective way to assert boundaries in a relationship?

“Raising one’s voice is generally not helpful in the long run,” stresses Gurleen Baruah, existential analyst at That Culture Thing, adding that It can create fear, defensiveness, and negative patterns rather than real understanding. “That said, we also need to be honest about human behaviour. When people feel hurt, ignored, or pushed past their limits, they do get triggered. Anger, sadness, and frustration sometimes come out as a raised voice.” 


She mentions that the work then is not to shame ourselves for that, but to learn self-regulation. Knowing your triggers, pausing before reacting, and choosing clarity over shouting takes practice. Healthy boundaries come from knowing yourself and communicating firmly but respectfully. And when you slip up, self-compassion matters too.

On children’s understanding of respect, communication, and gender roles later in life

Baruah states, “It really depends on the overall emotional climate of the home. Children can handle seeing parents disagree sometimes if there is warmth, repair, and safety around it. But when shouting, insults, or aggression are frequent, children tend to internalise it. Many start believing conflict equals danger, that loudness equals power, or worse, that they are somehow responsible. Over time, this can shape how they view respect, communication, and even gender roles. Some may grow up avoiding conflict entirely, while others may repeat the same patterns in their own relationships.”

Healthier ways couples can express disagreement 

According to Baruah, it starts with self-awareness. Knowing what triggers you and how your body reacts before you explode helps a lot. Taking a pause, breathing, or even stepping away before responding can prevent damage. 

“Choosing small, everyday practices like speaking slower, listening fully, and naming feelings instead of accusations builds safety. It’s not about being perfect. You will fail sometimes. What matters is noticing it, repairing it, and being kind to yourself while learning to do better,” concludes Baruah. 

