Expert reflects on Ameesha Patel’s choice to prioritise career over marriage: ‘I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films’

Despite those choices, she hasn’t closed the door on companionship. In her own words: “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy.”

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Ameesha Patel on choosing not to marryAmeesha Patel on choosing not to marry (Source: Instagram/Ameesha Patel)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Ameesha Patel recently reflected on her journey of love, marriage, and long-term companionship and why she chose to remain single despite receiving countless proposals.

Marriage, she explained, was never her ultimate goal. “I never used to chase boys in school; they used to do that. I have got a lot of proposals since then, and they continue to come till now. But a lot of the people I met wanted me to stay at home and not work after marriage, and that didn’t sit right with me. I wanted to become Ameesha Patel first, because I had already spent so much of my life being someone’s daughter, and I didn’t want to spend my adulthood as just someone’s wife,” she said during her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.

Patel also shared that her career and personal life often pulled her in opposite directions. “People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both. For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love.”

Despite those choices, she hasn’t closed the door on companionship. In her own words: “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly.”

How common is it for individuals to prioritise self-identity or career before marriage, and what impact does this have on long-term happiness?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Many individuals, especially women, increasingly choose to establish a strong sense of self and independence before marriage. From a psychological perspective, this fosters autonomy, self-efficacy, and higher self-esteem, which are vital for long-term well-being.” 

Prioritising identity or career helps create a secure base, she adds, making relationships healthier because they stem from choice rather than dependency. Research shows that when people feel fulfilled in themselves, they tend to form more stable and satisfying partnerships later in life.

Trade-offs between relationships and professional aspirations

Trade-offs between career and relationships often create cognitive dissonance—conflicting values pulling in different directions. Gurnani states, “Psychology suggests that balance is less about dividing time equally and more about aligning decisions with core values. When individuals sacrifice one domain entirely for the other, it can lead to regret or burnout. A mindful approach involves recognising personal needs, setting boundaries, and adopting flexibility, allowing both love and ambition to coexist without one erasing the other.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: 'Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha'
Kunal Bahl
Move aside momos and chaat, Korean street food thelas are the new rage now
Korean
New mum Katrina Kaif once shared Vicky Kaushal’s ‘most endearing’ and ‘annoying’ habits: ‘When I can’t sleep...’
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Grammy 2026
Grammy Awards 2026: Best looks and moments
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA: Tilak Varma marks confident return in T20 World Cup warm-up
Tilak Varma India T20 World Cup
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement