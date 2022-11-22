Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling ‘husband’; a timeline of their relationship

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling –who have been together for over 11 years — have always sparked curiosity about their private relationship and family life where they share two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada (7) and Amada Lee (6). However, it seems like Mendes has accidentally revealed that the couple is, in fact, married — a speculation that has been going around for quite some time.

During a press tour in Australia where Gosling is currently shooting for his new film, Mendes talked about the warm reception they had received, casually referring to Gosling as her “husband”. On an appearance on Channel Nine’s Today, she said, “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time.”

The comment came almost a week after she flaunted her inner wrist tattoo on Instagram which reads “de Gosling”. According to Elle, this is a reference to the tradition of adding a husband’s last name to one’s own, using “de” (“of” in English).

On being asked about the marriage rumours during an episode of Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, Mendes replied, “But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.”

Mendes and Gosling first met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in August 2011 in which they co-starred as love interests. A month later, the duo was spotted on a fun date at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park. In October 2011, they indulged in an endearing PDA while running errands together, seemingly confirming dating speculations.

They went on to celebrate their first Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve later that year. In September 2012, the couple made a rare red carpet-appearance but shied away from officially confirming or denying their relationship.

In 2014, they starred in their second film, Lost River. “She hates credit and she’ll even be mad that I’m giving her that credit. But she was very helpful in so many ways,” Gosling said on working with Mendes.

On September 12, 2014, they welcomed their first daughter together. “I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby,” Mendes said in 2020.

On April 29, 2016, Mendes and Gosling welcomed their second daughter who is named after Mendes’ grandmother. Over the years, the couple gushed about each other in several interviews but stayed away from revealing too much about their personal life.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

