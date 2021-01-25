scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Eva Mendes reveals why she has taken a break from social media

Eva Mendes wrote that children should be allowed to call out their parents as it is a sign of an "empowered" child

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 25, 2021 6:20:55 pm
eva mendes, social media break, eva mendes children, eva mendes positive talk, inspiring quotes, children and parents relationship, indianexpress, indianexpress.com,Eva Mendes stresses on open communication between parents and children in the wake of digital media. (Source: Eva Mendes/Instagram)

American actor Eva Mendes recently revealed that she has been staying away from social media ever since her younger daughter told her she was spending “too much time on her phone”.

Mendes, mother to two daughters — aged six and four — with husband-actor Ryan Gosling, hadn’t posted on Instagram for almost a month. Now, she has explained to fans why she has changed her approach to social media.

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet on Instagram, Mendes wrote that children should be allowed to call out their parents as it is a sign of an “empowered” child.

The 46-year-old added that the tweet offered an “important reminder”.

She wrote, “I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course, she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologised and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realised that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”

Back in 2017, Gosling’s Golden Globes acceptance speech went viral after he thanked his wife for raising their children while he was working on his film La La Land.

Gosling said, “While I was singing and dancing and having one of the best experiences I have ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t have taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me.”

