Esha Deol admits to phone fatigue; says she and Hema Malini ‘can’t talk more than 2 minutes’

Why Esha Deol and Hema Malini are always in a hurry to hang up a call (Image: Instagram/imeshadeol)

Esha Deol once revealed that she has never had the patience for long phone conversations — and interestingly, her mother Hema Malini feels exactly the same way.

Speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Dhoom actress shared that even today, she cannot stay on calls for more than a couple of minutes.

“Mujhe abhi bhi phone par baat karne ka patience nahi hai. I can’t talk more than 2 minutes.” (I don’t have the patience to speak over a call)

She added that both she and her mother prefer wrapping up conversations quickly rather than staying on the phone for hours.

“Aur mamma aur mai is mamle me ekdam same hain. Like jaldi jaldi baat karke hang up karo.” (Me and mom are exactky the same this way. We are always like please wrap up the call quickly and hang up)