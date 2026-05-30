Esha Deol admits to phone fatigue; says she and Hema Malini ‘can’t talk more than 2 minutes’

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Esha Deol once revealed that she has never had the patience for long phone conversations — and interestingly, her mother Hema Malini feels exactly the same way.
Speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Dhoom actress shared that even today, she cannot stay on calls for more than a couple of minutes.
“Mujhe abhi bhi phone par baat karne ka patience nahi hai. I can’t talk more than 2 minutes.” (I don’t have the patience to speak over a call)
She added that both she and her mother prefer wrapping up conversations quickly rather than staying on the phone for hours.
“Aur mamma aur mai is mamle me ekdam same hain. Like jaldi jaldi baat karke hang up karo.” (Me and mom are exactky the same this way. We are always like please wrap up the call quickly and hang up)
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The actress then recalled a funny story involving her parents. She shared that once, while Hema Malini was talking to Dharmendra on the phone after a long shoot schedule, he suddenly heard her snoring mid-conversation.
Explaining the situation, Hema Malini said: “Hum poori raat shooting kar rahe the. So I think I was too tired.”
She also jokingly admitted that romantic conversations are enjoyable only up to a point.
“Lekin pyaar bhari baate ek limit tak toh accha lagta hai, hai na? Usse aage badhne par you feel boring.”
Interestingly, Esha and Hema’s dislike for long calls is something many people now relate to.
According to Neha Cadabam, , Sr Psychologist and executive Director at Cadabams Mindtalk, modern communication habits have changed dramatically because people are now more used to texts, voice notes, and messages that allow them to respond at their own pace.
“A phone call disrupts that rhythm. It’s immediate, real-time, and demands your full presence right now.”
The psychologist explains that even calls from loved ones can sometimes feel mentally intrusive because they require instant emotional attention.
“Because we’ve grown accustomed to communication on our terms, the suddenness of a call feels jarring, like a pop quiz we weren’t ready for.”
That may explain why so many people online instantly related to Esha Deol’s confession — because in the age of texts and voice notes, even affection sometimes comes with a time limit.