Survey reveals the crucial role women play in addressing male impotence

Supportive women partners and proper medical attention can help men suffering from erectile dysfunction, as per a new survey.

While treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) is easily available, men often shy away from addressing this condition, which can lead to relationship and health problems, as per reports. In light of this, a new survey gauged people’s knowledge of ED, its treatment and the factors that influence treatment.

The survey by Pfizer India included 1,042 men and women, along with 307 urologists, andrologists, sexologists and consulting physicians. According to the findings, about 30 per cent of men below the age of 40 years and 20 per cent across age groups had experienced difficulties in getting/maintaining an erection. Interestingly, 82 per cent of women said they would ask their partners to visit a doctor to get the right treatment for ED, instead of talking to friends or relying on home remedies.

ED is a condition that can be treated easily but it should only be treated by recognised healthcare practitioners. As per the survey, India is a country where conversations about ED are often a taboo and left unspoken, even as women are slowly finding their voice and becoming more vocal about the issues that matter to them.

Here are other findings from the survey

While only 53 per cent of men were aware about ED, there was more awareness among women, at 78 per cent. The survey also revealed that 35 per cent men and 47 per cent of women think that stress is the major catalyst whereas 75 per cent of men and 66 per cent of women believed that ED is not associated with advancing age.

How does ED impact relationships?

As per the findings of the survey, 56 per cent of men would like to discuss ED with their partners to fix their relationship while 28 per cent of women might consider separation if their partner does not take any corrective measure for ED.

Approach to ED treatment

The survey further found that 82 per cent of women believe that consulting a doctor is better than self-medicating, talking to friends or trying home remedies while only 61 per cent of men would consult a doctor and get treated by medication prescribed by the doctor. Notably, 42 per cent of men were willing to substitute medicines prescribed by their doctor with a cheaper option or opt for what their pharmacist suggests.

The survey also explored the sexual intimacy and relationships with 21 per cent of women indicating that they were “not sure if their partners satisfy them physically”; 70 per cent of men believed that they can sexually satisfy their partners with 87 per cent of men believing that sexual intimacy is “very much required in a relationship”.

Here’s what the doctors think

The survey stated that 96 per cent of doctors agreed that partners play a significant role in the success or failure of the man’s ED treatment and may influence decisions regarding treatment and even its continuation.

The findings of this survey are also in line with several global studies conducted over the years which have suggested that 34 per cent of men with ED would be willing to visit a doctor if their partners asked them to do so.

