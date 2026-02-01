Emraan Hashmi gets candid about his decision to marry wife Parveen Shahani: ‘There is a honeymoon phase…’

Emraan Hashmi, who has been married to Parveen Shahi since 2006, recently opened up about his love story on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, and it’s bound to touch your heart. Recalling the time he realised he wanted to marry his girlfriend, Hashmi shared, “I think the friendship went on for many years, almost 10 years. That’s when you know this is my kind of person. I want to settle with them.”

The Haq actor further spoke about where most relationships fall apart: the rose-tinted honeymoon phase. “What happens is that in relationships, there is a honeymoon phase, where you are putting your best foot forward. You are not seeing the actual person, but the version of them they project in the relationship. When you cross that and see the person for who they are, I think we reached that point. She saw my idiosyncrasies and whatever issues I had, and vice versa. My positives and her positives. And we felt that this is the right time,” he added.