Emraan Hashmi gets candid about his decision to marry wife Parveen Shahani: ‘There is a honeymoon phase…’

"She saw my idiosyncrasies and whatever issues I had, and vice versa," the Haq actor shared.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi gets candid about his love storyEmraan Hashmi gets candid about his love story. (Source: Instagram/@therealemraan)
Make us preferred source on Google

Emraan Hashmi, who has been married to Parveen Shahi since 2006, recently opened up about his love story on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, and it’s bound to touch your heart. Recalling the time he realised he wanted to marry his girlfriend, Hashmi shared, “I think the friendship went on for many years, almost 10 years. That’s when you know this is my kind of person. I want to settle with them.”

The Haq actor further spoke about where most relationships fall apart: the rose-tinted honeymoon phase. “What happens is that in relationships, there is a honeymoon phase, where you are putting your best foot forward. You are not seeing the actual person, but the version of them they project in the relationship. When you cross that and see the person for who they are, I think we reached that point. She saw my idiosyncrasies and whatever issues I had, and vice versa. My positives and her positives. And we felt that this is the right time,” he added.

Emraan Hashmi gets candid about his love story Emraan and his family. (Source: Instagram/@emraanians)

Getting married: a personal choice

Gurleen Baruah, an occupational psychologist and executive coach at That Culture Thing, believes that there is no set age for reaching life milestones such as marriage or having children. The key point is that these decisions should be based on personal readiness rather than on pressure from others or societal norms. In fact, deciding on a timeline for life’s milestones, such as marriage and other significant decisions, is crucial for personal empowerment and mental well-being.

“As adults, we possess the autonomy to make choices that align with our values, feelings, and circumstances. While society may impose norms and suggest ‘ideal’ ages for achieving certain milestones, like settling down or starting a family, it’s important to remember that these are human-made constructs,” she told indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | ‘I wash my face with handwash’: Emraan Hashmi jokes about the secret behind his glowing skin

From a psychological perspective, Baruah noted that delaying milestones can foster a deeper sense of self-awareness and emotional maturity. As people age, they often become more secure in their values, desires, and long-term goals. This emotional and psychological growth enables them to make decisions that are more aligned with their authentic selves, rather than feeling pressured by external expectations.

“Start by having an open and honest conversation with your family. Let them know that you deeply value their opinions and love them, but that choosing your own path doesn’t mean you’re disregarding their guidance or being disrespectful,” she said, adding that family pressure is constant, and navigating cultural expectations while honouring your own timeline for life’s milestons can feel like challenging, but the key is to strike the right balance through respectful communication and mature dialogue.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
nirmala sitharaman
The 42% advantage: Decoding Bryan Johnson’s new ‘longevity’ workout
Bryan shares his fitness funda to live longer
The Ice Cream Paradox: Why your favourite cooling treat actually leaves you thirsty
ice cream
Advertisement
PHOTOS
budget
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman’s sarees over the years
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement