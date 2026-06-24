Empathy has limits: The burnout no one sees

In the 2012 coming-of-age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Charlie (played by Logan Lerman) is the quintessential “safe space” for everyone around him. He listens to his friends’ heartbreaks, protects his sister’s secrets, and absorbs the traumatic experiences of the people he loves. He asks for nothing in return and carries their burdens until the weight of everyone else’s pain and his own unaddressed trauma breaks him mentally, landing him in a hospital.

Across social media platforms today, a rebellion is brewing. Young adults are turning to Instagram reels to talk about the exhaustion of being the “understanding one” in their friendships and relationships.

In Sex and the City, when Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) breaks up with Mr Big, she turns to her friends—Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte—for comfort. The trauma dumping reached the threshold, prompting her friends to confront her.

“Why should I pay someone when I can talk for free and go get a drink or whatever? I don’t need professional help. I have got you guys,” Carrie responds, completely sidling the lives of her friends. “And for another 10 minutes,” Samantha says. “And we are cutting you off cold turkey,” Miranda adds.

“Hey, I don’t need therapy. I need new friends,” Carrie carelessly says. “Look, we are as fu**** up as you are. It’s like blind leading the blind,” Samantha stresses.

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These are the “therapist friends”—individuals whose empathy is so available that their own emotional needs are consistently sidelined. They are realising that being the person everyone leans on carries a steep, hidden cost.

It is the exhaustion that arrives not from a lack of care, but from caring too much, for too long, without drawing a line. The “therapist friend” comes with a cost, and the phenomenon is now being called empathy burnout.

Anatomy of a ‘therapist’ friend

For many, empathy feels less like a choice and more like a hardwired default. It is the instinct to read a room, predict a need, and step in to cushion the fall for someone else.

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Niharika Singh, a content creator, traces her empathetic nature back to her parents’ passive conditioning. She shared that people naturally gravitate towards her for emotional needs. “I tend to make them feel comfortable when I’m around them, and that sort of helps them open up and talk to me,” the 27-year-old tells indianexpress.com.

But recently, that open-door policy has turned taxing. The threshold for what constitutes a crisis has blurred, and the emotional dumping has become incessant. Sharing an instance, Niharika revealed that her cousin frequently sends as many as 10 voice notes a day, talking about every minor inconvenience at work.

“Once a week, this is okay. But when I get such voice notes or long paragraphs which talk about the minutest details… I do not have the mental strength or bandwidth to actually listen to it, read it, or respond to it. Because when I share stuff, it’s in my nature to keep it very concise. But she has this habit of going on and on about details that honestly don’t even make sense to me,” she shares.

But people often snub the mutuality in emotional labour. The understanding friend is expected to process volumes of trivial rants, but when they need to speak, the space is often much smaller.

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Shristy Kamal, 24, shared this exact sentiment. While she didn’t naturally understand empathy as a child, she consciously cultivated it as she grew older. She said that the people around her lean on her emotionally. However, the emotional support quickly turns from a meaningful connection to mental exhaustion when the effort is entirely one-sided.

“Sometimes I see people not trying their best, and they usually want other people to understand without putting in any effort,” Shristy said. “I had a friend in college who expected everyone to understand, ‘Oh, mere saath aisa kyun ho raha hai?’ (Why is this happening to me?)… And to some extent, it was fine. But after a point, it got exhausting. Tumhare jeevan mein tab kuch achcha ho hi nahi raha hai kya? (Is nothing good ever happening in your life?)”

Shristy’s frustration points to a critical threshold in empathy burnout: the moment when supporting someone stops feeling like helping them and starts feeling like enabling their permanent state of victimhood.

Empathy as a trauma response

Being highly attuned to the emotions of others isn’t always a superpower of compassion; sometimes, it is a survival mechanism.

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Pranav Jang Bahadur shared a profoundly self-aware perspective on empathy burnout. He highlighted that empathy often feels so important for two reasons: secure self-awareness, or being trained to put others first to ensure one’s own safety. However, for him, it is a mix.

“Since I grew up in a difficult home, sometimes, unknowingly, I am being driven by self-defence due to environmental control, which might appear to others as empathy… I have had almost no boundaries in personal relationships due to a fear of abandonment,” Pranav said.

Pranav’s difficult childhood taught him that connection was conditional upon his utility. “Listen to our money woes, office problems, health issues… all these taught me that people leave you alone only when they get something from you,” he added.

Because he projected this boundless availability, people naturally assumed it was acceptable to cross boundaries. He found himself spending years helping a close friend with their office work, family life, and emotional crises, only to realise his efforts were self-destructive.

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“We are as much responsible for being ‘used’ up as the person in front of us,” Pranav said. “The frequency at which we operate makes them think it is okay to be a little extra with us… Because guess who teaches them it’s okay—we.”

The burden of fixing vs feeling

Empathy burnout doesn’t only happen in living rooms and WhatsApp chats; it bleeds heavily into professional lives, particularly for those whose jobs require managing human crises.

For Komal Yadav, an HR professional, empathy is a tool of the trade. Her natural inclination to listen helps employees feel secure, but it also places her in the exhausting position of feeling responsible for everyone’s happiness.

“Earlier, whenever someone shared something difficult, my first thought was how I could fix it for them,” Komal said. “But over time, I realised that not every situation needs a solution from me. Sometimes, just listening is enough… I’ve learned that my job is not to carry everyone’s problems, but to support them in the right way.”

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Misbah, an independent journalist, experiences a much more visceral form of professional empathy. Her beat involves covering stories of injustice, eviction, and profound loss—like the heart-wrenching case of a young, bright girl who went missing and never returned.

“When I see a community fighting a polluted water supply or a family evicted unfairly, I feel it in my body like it’s happening to me,” Misbah said. “That’s not a choice. It’s just how I am wired.”

“Your boyfriend not replying to you on time is honestly not a life-threatening emotional support needing worry,” she added.

When the empathetic individual finally hits their breaking point, the instinct is to pull away. But creating distance almost always triggers guilt.

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Addressing the feeling, Niharika said, “I feel massively guilty about it. I am a people pleaser, and I can’t say no to people. But I am trying to make boundaries… I cannot be on calls with people for two hours a day, along with getting my own work done… because as it is, life is too much.”

Komal also experienced this guilt when stepping back from colleagues she cared about, feeling like she wasn’t doing enough. Pranav, after finally establishing distance, found his mind turning against him.

However, Shristy, who used to feel guilty, no longer does. When she finally set boundaries, the reactions she received were a wake-up call. Friends dismissed her needs, telling her to take things “lightly”.

“After a point, I genuinely stopped caring about what they thought of my boundaries, because if you do not respect my boundary, it tells a lot about you… In 2021 and ’22, I lost my friendship with two of my very close friends from nursery. They failed to understand my boundary… So I cut off my ties from them,” she said.

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Dr Rimpa Sarkar, mental health expert, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, breaks down the mechanics of this psychological state and how it is evolving in the digital age. She defines empathy burnout as a state of emotional exhaustion occurring when a person continuously absorbs the emotions and struggles of others without adequate emotional recovery.

“It differs from general burnout, which is primarily related to chronic work stress and excessive workload,” she explained. “Compassion fatigue is more commonly seen in caregiving professions where individuals are repeatedly exposed to trauma. Empathy burnout is broader. It can occur in anyone who consistently carries other people’s emotional burdens.”

According to Dr Sarkar, the warning signs manifest across three categories.

Emotionally: Feeling numb or detached, becoming uncharacteristically irritable, and experiencing a reduced ability to empathise despite a genuine desire to help.

Physically: Constant fatigue, disturbed sleep, frequent headaches, muscle tension, and feeling mentally drained even after resting.

Socially: Withdrawing from conversations, actively avoiding people who usually seek support, and feeling emotionally unavailable to loved ones.

Dr Sarkar also confirms what the digital generation is vocalising about the emotional landscape when it comes to empathy.

“Younger generations are exposed to an unprecedented amount of emotional information every day,” Dr Sarkar said. “Through social media, they are constantly witnessing global crises, personal tragedies, and emotionally charged content. Many young people feel responsible for staying informed or emotionally engaged with every issue they encounter… Unlike previous generations, there are very few opportunities to naturally switch off because the emotional content is available around the clock.”

Perhaps the most damaging aspect of empathy burnout is the shame attached to it. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that empathy burnout means someone has become cold, selfish, or stopped caring. In reality, it is often the opposite. It usually happens because someone has cared deeply for too long without allowing themselves enough emotional recovery… Protecting your own mental well-being is not a lack of empathy. It is what allows empathy to remain genuine and sustainable over time,” Dr Rimpa explained.

The narrative tells us that empathy is a moral resource where more is always better. However, when it gets overwhelming by being the “safe space” for your social circle, the bare minimum act of care is drawing a line.