Elliot Page-Emma Portner divorce: A timeline of their relationship

After a year of their marriage, Page had -- in January 2019 -- opened up about their relationship, and had called their wedding night "the most magical night" of their life. (Photo: Instagram/@elliotpage)

Canadian actor Elliot Page has announced divorce from wife Emma Portner after three years of marriage. Page, who came out as transgender in December 2020, shared a joint statement on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. It read: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page, 33, filed for divorce from the choreographer in a Manhattan court, according to a report in People magazine. The couple had first met on social media in 2017. According to a New York Times report, Page had noticed Portner when she posted a dance video on Instagram. As per reports, Page felt “inclined to message Portner”. “I thought, damn, this girl is so talented and so cool. I knew right away we were both creative spirits,” they had told the outlet.

The same year, in the month of June, they had posted their first video collaboration online. Later, in August 2017, Portner had posted another video they worked on together, calling it a “movement film”. In September, they arrived together at the movie premiere of Page’s film Flatliners.

In January 2018, they got married, even as Portner had previously shared that dating a Hollywood actor came with a lot of public attention. The couple, however, did not share the exact date or any other details about the wedding. Page simply announced the news on Instagram on January 3.

In December 2018, Portner futher opened up about their “indefatigable connection”. During an interview, she had discussed the positive impact Page has had on her dancing career. “He and I have an indefatigable connection and this undying desire to be near each other. It cannot ever be perfect, but we really respect each other. Love can’t flow without respect. Elliot is the best, and I still cry every time we part ways for work. I probably will forever, and I’m OK with that.”

After a year of their marriage, Page had — in January 2019 — opened up about their relationship, and had called their wedding night “the most magical night” of their life.

They celebrated Pride Month together in June 2019, and in August 2020, Page had called Portner “one of the most talented people” they had ever met.

When Page came out as trangender in December 2020, they had the full support of Portner. “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day,” she had written on Instagram.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle