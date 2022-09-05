‘I’m getting older, you look the same’: Dulquer Salmaan’s sweet birthday message for wife Amal

Dulquer Salmaan, who predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, and has worked in Hindi films as well — ‘Karwaan‘ and ‘The Zoya Factor‘ — took to Instagram to share a beautiful birthday wish for his wife Amal Sufiya, whom he married in 2011. The couple is also parents to their daughter Maryam, whom they welcomed in 2017.

Sharing an album of pictures — presumably clicked on holidays — the actor wrote, “Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday!”

He continued, “This marks a dozen that we’ve celebrated together. Where did all this time go? I’m getting older but you look the same.” The photographs reflected different moments from their relationship. While in one of the pictures, the couple posed on the balcony of a high-rise building, in another, they were seen in a holiday mood with the sun shining on them and the ocean behind them, as they posed on the roof of a building.

In another click, they looked chic in their vacation attire — Dulquer in a white shirt and brown pants and Amal in a short sky blue dress with a white and green pattern all over. “Thank you for holding fort when I’m constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me,” wrote the ‘Hey Sinamika‘ star, who is the son of actor Mammootty.

“I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love,” he wrote for his “boo”.

Two years ago, Dulquer had opened up about his marriage and love life, telling Deccan Chronicle in an interview that the couple had an arrange-cum-love marriage, and that he met his wife, an architect, through the family and friend network.

“After I returned from [the] US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine,” the actor was quoted as saying.

It so happened that Dulquer would bump into this girl during his outings, and it began to happen quite frequently, which he took as a sign from the universe. “At times, when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her,” the actor told the outlet.

He finally found the courage to ask her out on a coffee date. Their families, meanwhile, also met each other and connected instantly. Since then, it has been a long and fulfilling journey for Dulquer and Amal, about whom he also said that she does not feel insecure with all the female attention that comes his way on social media.

