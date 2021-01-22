Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife attends Kamala Harris’ swearing-in; netizens praise ‘blended’ family

As Kamala Harris celebrated Inauguration Day with her step-children and husband Doug Emhoff, the latter’s ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff was also present on the occasion to support the family.

Kerstin, CEO of production company Prettybird, divorced from Doug in 2008. She had earlier shared a photo of herself with her children Cole and Ella, whom she shares with Doug, after reaching the nation’s capital for the event.

She continued to show her support by sharing pictures from Inauguration Day. In one of them, she is seen standing at the steps of the Capitol. “This is real. So excited behind the mask!” she captioned the post.

She also shared a photo of her daughter in the much-talked-about Miu Miu coat and wrote, “Ella made quite a splash today!”

In a 2019 Elle article, Harris had opened up about the kind of relationship she shares with Kerstin. “To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother Kerstin is an incredible mother. Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional.”

Netizens were quick to notice Kerstin’s supportive display and expressed their admiration for the “blended” family. Take a look at some of the reactions:

