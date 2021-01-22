scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 22, 2021
Must Read

Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife attends Kamala Harris’ swearing-in; netizens praise ‘blended’ family

Kerstin Emhoff had earlier shared a photo of herself with her children Cole and Ella, whom she shares with Doug

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 4:40:39 pm
kerstin emhoff, ella emhoffKerstin Emhoff with her daughter Ella on Inauguration Day. (Source: kemhoff/Instagram)

As Kamala Harris celebrated Inauguration Day with her step-children and husband Doug Emhoff, the latter’s ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff was also present on the occasion to support the family.

Kerstin, CEO of production company Prettybird, divorced from Doug in 2008. She had earlier shared a photo of herself with her children Cole and Ella, whom she shares with Doug, after reaching the nation’s capital for the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerstin Emhoff (@kemhoff)

She continued to show her support by sharing pictures from Inauguration Day. In one of them, she is seen standing at the steps of the Capitol. “This is real. So excited behind the mask!” she captioned the post.

Also Read |Inauguration Day: Why Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama wore varying shades of purple

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerstin Emhoff (@kemhoff)

She also shared a photo of her daughter in the much-talked-about Miu Miu coat and wrote, “Ella made quite a splash today!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerstin Emhoff (@kemhoff)

In a 2019 Elle article, Harris had opened up about the kind of relationship she shares with Kerstin. “To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother Kerstin is an incredible mother. Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional.”

Netizens were quick to notice Kerstin’s supportive display and expressed their admiration for the “blended” family. Take a look at some of the reactions:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

inauguration day, biden harris inauguration day, inauguration day photos, inauguration day kamala harris, inauguration day Michelle obama, inauguration day lady gaga, joe biden jill biden news, us elections latest news, inauguration day fashion
From Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama: Who wore what on Inauguration Day

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement