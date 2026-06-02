After the papers: What it really means to start over as a divorced woman in India

“Divorce is granted.”

For Gargi Kalra, 35, those three words didn’t feel like liberation. They felt like a void. “The entire future I had in mind was gone with that echo in the court,” she tells indianexpress.com. “Blankness took over. I felt frozen, like I was out of a well, but now I didn’t know where to go from here.”

In the months that followed, depression made it impossible to hold down a job. She used up her savings moving to a new city, renting an apartment from scratch, rebuilding a life that had, in the space of one court hearing, ceased to exist.

Gargi’s experience is not unusual. Across India, a growing number of women are navigating the aftermath of separation and divorce, not just the legal process, but everything that comes after it. The identity crisis. The financial unravelling. The social surveillance. The loneliness. The judgement that arrives dressed up as concern.

Too often, the conversation stops at the paperwork. But the paperwork is just the beginning.

‘The ending touched every aspect of my being’

Terveen Gill, in her 40s, describes divorce as not just the end of a relationship, but the end of a self she had spent years constructing. “I had spent years shaping this new identity, so the initial impact of ending it was like loss and grief—it touched every aspect of my being.” What followed, she says, was society’s swift reclassification of her.

“Divorce is somewhat equated to failure. Society categorises you as a misfit. You’re still a piece of the picture, but don’t completely fit. It’s a blend of judgement, sympathy, ignorance, and indifference,” Gill says.

Counselling psychologist Srishti Mishra, founder of Unfiltered Within, has sat with many women through exactly this experience. “Societal stigma often influences women long before the divorce itself,” she says. “Many women are encouraged to prioritise family reputation, social expectations, and what people will think, even when they are struggling emotionally.” Even after separation, the explaining doesn’t stop. Women find themselves repeatedly defending their decision to relatives, neighbours, colleagues—sometimes strangers—and the cumulative effect is corrosive. “One of the less discussed consequences of stigma is that it can erode self-trust and delay healing.”

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Why rebuilding life after divorce can feel overwhelming (Source; Canva) Why rebuilding life after divorce can feel overwhelming (Source; Canva)

Neerja, 35, who describes her support system as unusually strong, still noticed the subtle ways the world reshuffled itself around her. Some friends avoided acknowledging the separation altogether. The extended family glossed over it entirely. “Some people became very interested in the details—the why, the how, the what—despite not being present during the difficult phases of the marriage itself,” she says. And then some simply became distant once they learnt she was separated. “That can feel isolating in different ways.”

The weight of being watched

Anuradha, 41, had a front-row seat to how deep this scrutiny runs, even inside professional spaces that pride themselves on being progressive. A former boss at a leading advertising agency told her not to disclose her separated status, then called a meeting of her team in her absence and informed them anyway, instructing them to report to him once she turned into a “bitch”. She didn’t find out until months later. “After that, I decided my status was nobody’s business.” When a court hearing clashed with a major campaign deadline, she ran the campaign remotely from outside the courtroom rather than risk exposing her personal life. “It was an emotionally strenuous time, but I got through.”

Anuradha also found, practically, that being a single woman made even the basics harder. Getting a rental apartment required showing her marriage certificate and having her parents vouch for her at the housing society. “Which I know is a privilege a lot of women don’t have,” she adds.

Harshika, a psychologist in Bengaluru who went through her own separation, describes the professional pressure in similar terms. Her senior was accommodating for about six months. After that, the message was clear: personal cannot come into professional. She had moved from Chennai to Mumbai when she married, invested her savings into building a clinic there, then had to uproot again—this time to Bengaluru, with no job, no income, no savings, and no familiarity with the city. “Rebuilding sounds empowering when people say it casually,” she says. “But in reality, it is exhausting and daunting. Life does not pause for heartbreak.”

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Dr Komal Manshani, a clinical psychologist with 15 years of practice in Delhi-NCR, sees the financial dimension as inseparable from the psychological one. When women are stripped of stability, the sense of agency goes with it. “What helps most is support that restores both emotional safety and a sense of agency,” she says. Harshika puts it even more directly, “Financial independence isn’t just a number in a bank account—it is the foundational cornerstone of a woman’s agency and safety in India.”

‘The pain was beyond what words could express’

Soumyashree Mishra was 26 when she left a marriage defined by emotional abuse. At her lowest point, she admits, thoughts of ending her life crossed her mind. “The pain was beyond what words could express. I felt isolated even when surrounded by people who loved me.” What struck her most was the invisibility of her suffering. “People saw me functioning, but they did not see the emotional breakdowns happening every day.”

This gap between external appearance and internal reality comes up again and again. Harshika, who, as a mental health professional, was expected by some to be above the fray, describes the assumption that knowing how to help others meant she wasn’t allowed to break down. “Insight does not protect you from heartbreak.” What she found instead was a belief that quietly colonised everything: I am not good enough. “The smallest everyday mistake or slip-up would trigger an internal monologue: maybe this is why I was left. You deserve nothing.”

Shweta Manghnani, a counselling psychologist and founder of Sukhbyshm, sees this self-blame pattern constantly in her practice. “Women carry responsibility for things that were never entirely theirs to hold.”

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Srishti Mishra agrees, “Chronic self-blame is one of the most common patterns I observe. Many women spend years wondering whether they could have adjusted more, sacrificed more, or done something differently to save the marriage.”

For Bindu Cherungath, 53, who initiated the divorce herself, the wound was different but no less real. She had spent years speaking professionally about love and relationships. “I often wondered how people would trust my views when my own marriage had not worked out,” she says. Deep down, she carried a belief for years that she had failed at what society considers a woman’s most defining role. “Today, I know I didn’t fail. I chose myself. And that took more courage than staying would have.”

What psychologists say helps women heal after divorce (Source: Canva) What psychologists say helps women heal after divorce (Source: Canva)

Starting over at the root

What makes separation so destabilising is not just the loss of a relationship, but the loss of a self. Marriage, in the Indian context, becomes fused with identity, belonging, and social legitimacy in ways that are rarely acknowledged until they are suddenly absent. “Marriage gets women an elevated status in society,” says Anuradha. “People speak to you more respectfully. You get taken seriously.” She found the loss of that status oddly clarifying, but she is also clear-eyed about what it costs most women.

Neerja reflects that it was only after stepping out of a difficult relationship that she began to understand how much she had made herself smaller within it. “Rebuilding my life has made me realise I am far stronger, far more emotionally mature, and far more capable than I was ever given credit for — including by myself.”

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Shweta describes this as the central tension of starting over. “It’s bittersweet letting go of an old identity, but there is also an opportunity to reconnect with parts of oneself that may have been neglected for years,” she says.

Dr Manshani puts it gently but precisely, “Starting over can feel deeply unsettling because it often involves rebuilding not just routines, but identity. Women who’ve spent years focused on caregiving may suddenly ask: Who am I outside of this role? That can bring grief and uncertainty — but also growth.”

Gargi, who says there are days she feels reborn and days she feels she has lost herself completely, captures the non-linearity of that process better than any clinical description. Three years on, her circle has shrunk to her parents and two friends. “A lot of friends and relatives judged and took off,” she says. But she has also learnt something harder: “Dating is hard. Divorced guys find single women to marry, but a divorced woman can’t get married to an unmarried guy.” The double standard, she notes flatly, is alive and well.

What actually helps

Every woman in this piece, and every expert, points toward the same set of needs: not pity, not advice, not curiosity dressed up as concern, but genuine, sustained support.

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“The most effective support is holistic,” says Srishti Mishra. Emotional validation, financial stability, legal guidance, practical assistance, access to therapy—all of it matters. What makes it harder in the Indian context, she notes, is when women simultaneously feel unsupported or blamed by their own families. “The sense of isolation can become even more profound.”

Anuradha’s advice to people who want to help is specific: “Reach out. Lend an ear. Help them get back on their feet. Do fun things to get their mind away from all this.” She has a warning about the alternative: “People kid themselves that they are reaching out out of concern. It is usually curiosity, because once their curiosity is doused, they never reach out again.”

Dr Manshani describes healing as looking less like bouncing back and more like slowly rebuilding a life that feels secure and genuinely one’s own. Harshika, who continues to rebuild emotionally, financially, and professionally, puts the timeline question to rest: “We don’t all heal on the same timeline. Some of us may want another relationship within a year. Some may take longer. Some may not want one at all. Every version of that is valid.”