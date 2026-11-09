Marriage has long been seen as a cornerstone of commitment, but perspectives on it continue to evolve.

Actor Dino Morea recently shared his take on love and marriage, calling the institution a “social construct.” In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Love is great. I think everyone should be in love. You are here on this earth to propagate love. Love everyone: your brother, your sister, your mother, your father, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your husband, your wife, your dog.”

He continued, “Love is good. The more you share love, the more you get love. Everybody likes to feel loved. Even people who are hurting want love or a hug. I love the idea of love.”