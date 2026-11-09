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Marriage has long been seen as a cornerstone of commitment, but perspectives on it continue to evolve.
Actor Dino Morea recently shared his take on love and marriage, calling the institution a “social construct.” In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Love is great. I think everyone should be in love. You are here on this earth to propagate love. Love everyone: your brother, your sister, your mother, your father, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your husband, your wife, your dog.”
He continued, “Love is good. The more you share love, the more you get love. Everybody likes to feel loved. Even people who are hurting want love or a hug. I love the idea of love.”
Sharing his thoughts on marriage, he added, “Mere khayal se shaadi sirf ek stamp hota hai, ek contract so to speak, jahan tum dono baaki zindagi saath me bitayenge (In my opinion, marriage is just a stamp, a contract, so to speak, where both of you commit to spending the rest of your lives together). The idea is to be together, to grow old together. Obviously, live your own lives, not depending fully on the other person, but giving each other the space you need. But growing old and being great companions.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Dino also reflected on how his perspective has changed over the years. “But ab mera yeh manna hai ki shaadi (but now, I believe that marriage) is just a social construct. That yes, you both are married, meaning sign this paper that you both will spend the rest of your lives together. And if a problem arises, try not to break it. If it doesn’t happen, then break it. There is a problem with that too.”
His thoughts highlight an ongoing debate about whether marriage is necessary for long-term commitment or if love can thrive without legal validation.
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How does viewing marriage as a ‘social construct’ impact relationship stability and commitment?
Marriage has long been regarded as a cornerstone of societal structure, but evolving perspectives challenge its necessity as a formal institution. Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, explains that viewing marriage as merely a social construct can significantly shape how individuals approach commitment and stability in relationships.
“This perspective challenges traditional norms, suggesting that the essence of a partnership lies beyond legal or religious validation,” she says. While some believe this mindset could weaken the perceived permanence of a relationship, others argue that it fosters a more authentic bond based on mutual respect, love, and shared values rather than societal expectations.
Khangarot emphasises that this approach demands a high level of communication and alignment in expectations. “The views, beliefs, and past experiences individuals hold about marriage as a social construct will ultimately determine whether they embrace or reject it,” she explains. “At the end of the day, it’s a personal choice — what works for one couple may not work for another.”
Balancing independence with emotional intimacy in a long-term relationship
According to Khangarot, maintaining individuality within a partnership is crucial for both personal and relational growth. She outlines key strategies for achieving this balance:
- Encouraging Personal Pursuits: Supporting each other’s hobbies, careers, and passions allows both partners to grow individually, bringing fresh energy and perspectives into the relationship.
- Establishing Open Communication: Discussing personal needs and boundaries regularly prevents feelings of suffocation or neglect, ensuring both partners feel secure and respected.
- Scheduling Quality Time Together: While independence is vital, dedicating intentional time for shared experiences strengthens emotional bonds and reinforces connection.
“By consciously integrating these practices, couples can cultivate a dynamic where both independence and intimacy coexist harmoniously,” Khangarot adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.