‘Love is a full-circle that we call home’: Dia Mirza on marrying Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza is married to Vaibhav Rekhi, and the pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony — held on February 15 in Mumbai — have been melting our hearts.

While the wedding was largely a hush-hush affair attended by only close family and friends including actor Aditi Rao Hydari, the pictures from the venue soon found their way to social media and have been trending ever since.

Now, the Thappad actor herself took to Instagram — for the first time post her wedding — to share how she feels.

In a series of posts that comprise gorgeous pictures from the beautiful wedding, she shared: “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door, and be found by it.”

“Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us,” she added. All the pictures had the hashtag: #SunsetKeDiVaNe, which was created for the wedding.

It is not only Dia’s bridal look that has won our hearts. Check out the actor’s pre-wedding festivities and look here.

