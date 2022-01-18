Dhanush and Aishwaryaa separate after 18 years of marriage: A timeline of their relationship

Dhanush, who was recently seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, has announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa after nearly 18 years of marriage.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement, which read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

While celebrity breakups are upsetting for fans, this one has shocked many in the country, given the actor’s massive popularity — especially in southern cinema. As they ask for “privacy to deal with this”, we look back at the couple’s relationship history.

It is said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa — who is the daughter of actor Rajinikanth — met in the 2000s, when he was making a foothold in the Tamil film industry. Reportedly, Aishwaryaa had gone to see his film ‘Kadhal Konden‘, and was left impressed by his performance. While she sent him flowers, he called to thank her.

They quickly fell in love and solemnised their relationship by getting married in 2004, after only six months of knowing each other. At that time, Dhanush was only 21 and Aishwaryaa was 23 years old.

While they have kept a low profile and have been a private couple, their relationship stood out all these years, mainly because of how steady they appeared, always supporting and growing with each other.

The couple has two children — sons Yatra and Linga.

