‘I was not careful enough’: Desi Bling’s Dyuti Parruck on ‘fractured’ marriage with Iryna Kinakh

Dyuti Parruk, a Dubai-based entrepreneur who gained recognition with Netflix’s reality show Desi Bling, recently addressed the divorce speculation with his wife, Iryna Kinakh. He admitted that the couple went through a difficult phase last year but has since worked on rebuilding their bond.

Popularly known as Mr Golden Visa, Dyuti sparked criticism over his behaviour towards Iryna in the show. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, he acknowledged that the arguments shown on the series were genuine, though he claimed that viewers only saw a fraction of what actually transpired.

“The version we see on the show is heavily edited. If we did a 10-hour shoot, you would probably see only five or six minutes. Nothing was scripted. Everything was real, but it was shot about a year ago,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Dyuti Parruck on the challenging phase of his marriage

He revealed that the couple was dealing with a fractured relationship during filming, describing it as one of the most challenging periods of their marriage. “We were going through a lot of stress. We were dealing with a fractured relationship wherein we were going through so many problems. Am I proud of it? Definitely not. Have I learned something from it? Yes, 100 per cent,” Dyuti added.

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The entrepreneur admitted that watching the show helped him recognise areas where he could have handled situations better. “I learned that there were certain things I could have done better. But can I avoid this completely? No,” he said.

Addressing the heated arguments that sparked criticism, Dyuti said disagreements are a normal part of every relationship and that he chose not to hide them from the cameras. “Talking about the arguments and fights shown on the show, this happens in everyone’s house, every relationship. Maybe I was not careful enough to do this on international television. But I wanted to be honest. I wanted to be real.”

He further shared that things began to change after filming wrapped. Spending time travelling together allowed him and Iryna to reassess their relationship and understand each other’s expectations. “After the shoot, we both realised that it was a lot. We were really eating each other up with everything we were going through,” he said.

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He also said he made a conscious effort to spend more time with Iryna and compromise where necessary, while also sharing one simple expectation he had from his wife. “For me, the smallest expectation I ever had was to give some time to the kids. It’s never about changing diapers or feeding the kids; we all have nannies. It was always about giving them a little time so they feel the motherly love.”

Dyuti Parruck opens up about her early relationship phase with Iryna

Despite the rough patch, Dyuti spoke fondly about what drew him to Iryna in the first place, praising her financial discipline and ambition. He recalled that when they first met, she was juggling two jobs, working full-time during the day while taking on a part-time sales role in the evenings.

“She was the best salesperson. Tirelessly, she used to work and still make time for our meetings.” He also admired her approach to money, saying she prioritised saving and investing over luxury purchases.

“She knew how to save money. People in Dubai often think about buying bags or jewellery, but she always thought about how she could save enough to buy a house in Dubai and even in different countries. That was very different from any other woman I had ever met,” he said.

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Common signs of emotionally unhealthy relationships

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, a mental health expert, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that relationship stress becomes a concern when it stops being a temporary phase and turns into a recurring pattern.

“Every relationship goes through stressful phases, but the concern arises when stress becomes the dominant pattern rather than a temporary phase. Healthy conflict allows room for repair, understanding and growth. Unhealthy conflict, however, leaves both partners feeling emotionally drained, unheard or unsafe,” Dr Sarkar said.

She said some of the warning signs that a relationship may be becoming emotionally unhealthy include frequent criticism, contempt or blame, recurring unresolved arguments, emotional disconnection, avoiding conversations due to fear of conflict, and a gradual loss of trust, respect or emotional safety. Feeling consistently more exhausted than supported by the relationship is another significant indicator.

Dr Sarkar emphasised that couples should not wait until their relationship reaches a breaking point before seeking professional help.

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“Couples should consider seeking professional help when they notice that communication has broken down, conflicts are becoming repetitive, or they are no longer able to resolve issues on their own. Therapy should not be seen as a last resort. In many cases, seeking support early can prevent resentment from becoming deeply rooted and help couples rebuild healthier patterns of communication,” she said.

Importance of self-reflection in relationship

Reflecting on Dyuti’s admission that watching himself on screen encouraged him to acknowledge his own behaviour, Dr Sarkar said self-reflection is one of the strongest indicators of relationship growth.

“Self-reflection shifts the focus from blaming the other person to understanding one’s own role in the conflict. When individuals are willing to acknowledge their own behaviours, communication patterns or emotional reactions, it creates space for accountability and meaningful change. Relationships become healthier when both partners are committed to understanding rather than simply being right,” she noted.

She also shared several practical ways couples can communicate more effectively and prevent resentment from building. These include addressing concerns early instead of allowing frustration to accumulate, using “I” statements to express feelings instead of making accusations, listening with the intention to understand rather than simply respond, regularly checking in about each other’s emotional needs, acknowledging positive efforts, and approaching problems as a team instead of viewing each other as the enemy.

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Dr Sarkar added that one of the biggest misconceptions in relationships is believing that love alone is enough for a partner to instinctively understand one’s needs.

“Healthy relationships rely on ongoing communication, emotional curiosity and the willingness to keep learning about each other as both individuals continue to grow,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.