From first picture on camera roll to cheat meal: Deepika Padukone shares these six slices of life

We all have our little secrets that we like to divulge only on occasions. That said, they can definitely reveal a lot about one’s personality. If you are into reading people and their little-known secrets, we have actor Deepika Padukone, who recently celebrated her 35th birthday, share some lesser-known, interesting glimpses of her life.
Take a look at these six pictures that tell a lot about the Padmaavat actor’s life and preferences.
Something you can’t live without?
Chocolate brownies are a favourite with the actor who manages to eat a balanced meal, every day.
First picture from your camera roll
The little munchkin can be seen posing for the camera on a tricycle, giving us some ‘aww’ moments.
Last Googled thing
How to measure gloves size is something that the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor last searched for. Seems warranted in today’s pandemic times.
Cheat meal
Biryani is her favourite, and so is ours! How many of you like Biryani?
Favourite moment from Piku
A candid moment with late actor Irrfan Khan in the film Piku is one of her cherished memories. We can’t agree more.
People that Padukone is closest to?
Sister Anisha Padukone and actor-husband Ranveer Singh have to be the obvious choices considering the comfort she shares with them. That wasn’t tough at all to guess, right?
What do you think?
