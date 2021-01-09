From first picture on camera roll to cheat meal: Deepika Padukone shares these six slices of life

We all have our little secrets that we like to divulge only on occasions. That said, they can definitely reveal a lot about one’s personality. If you are into reading people and their little-known secrets, we have actor Deepika Padukone, who recently celebrated her 35th birthday, share some lesser-known, interesting glimpses of her life.

Deepika Padukone turned 35 on January 5, 2021. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories) Deepika Padukone turned 35 on January 5, 2021. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories)

Take a look at these six pictures that tell a lot about the Padmaavat actor’s life and preferences.

Something you can’t live without?

Deepika loves chocolate brownies. (Source: Deepika loves chocolate brownies. (Source: Deepika Padukone /Instagram Stories)

Chocolate brownies are a favourite with the actor who manages to eat a balanced meal, every day.

ALSO READ | Effortless makeup ideas courtesy Deepika Padukone

First picture from your camera roll

Can you guess the little munchkin? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories) Can you guess the little munchkin? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories)

The little munchkin can be seen posing for the camera on a tricycle, giving us some ‘aww’ moments.

Last Googled thing

That’s an interesting thing to That’s an interesting thing to Google . (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories)

How to measure gloves size is something that the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor last searched for. Seems warranted in today’s pandemic times.

Cheat meal

Deepika Padukone loves to gorge on Deepika Padukone loves to gorge on biryani . (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories)

Biryani is her favourite, and so is ours! How many of you like Biryani?

Favourite moment from Piku

Deepika shared a lovely candid picture of herself and late actor Deepika shared a lovely candid picture of herself and late actor Irrfan Khan from the sets of Piku. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories)

A candid moment with late actor Irrfan Khan in the film Piku is one of her cherished memories. We can’t agree more.

People that Padukone is closest to?

Deepika Padukone revealed who she is closest to. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories) Deepika Padukone revealed who she is closest to. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories)

Sister Anisha Padukone and actor-husband Ranveer Singh have to be the obvious choices considering the comfort she shares with them. That wasn’t tough at all to guess, right?

What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle