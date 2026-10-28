‘I love the fact that he cries’: Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh’s vulnerable side

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Attraction often begins with what’s visible, but lasting love is usually built on qualities others don’t notice right away.
Actor Deepika Padukone once revealed that what drew her to Ranveer Singh wasn’t his flamboyant persona or infectious energy, but the lesser-seen layers of who he is. Her words offered a rare insight into emotional intimacy and the value of seeing beyond appearances in a relationship.
In a wedding video segment shown on Koffee With Karan, Deepika shared, “I was attracted to the person that most of the world had not seen. There’s a quiet side to him, there’s a very intelligent side to him, there’s a very sensitive side to him. I love the fact that he cries. And I love the fact that he was all heart.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
So why are we often more attracted to a partner’s hidden or softer traits than to their public persona or first impressions?
Jai Arora, counselling psychologist and co-founder of Kirana Counselling, tells indianexpress.com, “Although money and status matter, as they can be directly linked to comfort in a materialistic and capitalistic world, human beings are emotional beings at the end of the day. First impressions often capture surface-level qualities — charisma, humour, confidence — but what sustains deeper attraction is emotional depth.”
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Psychologically, we’re drawn to authenticity. Arora mentions that hidden or softer traits, such as thoughtfulness or emotional insight, “reflect a person’s inner world, which signals safety, empathy, and emotional availability.” These qualities hint at intimacy potential, the kind of connection where we feel truly understood.
How important is emotional vulnerability in building lasting romantic relationships?
Deepika says she loves the fact that Ranveer “cries” and “is all heart.” Emotional vulnerability is the foundation for emotional attunement, the ability of partners to connect, empathise, and respond to each other’s needs, Arora says. “Successful couples” do not shy away from showing their vulnerability; rather, they turn toward each other during moments of emotional expression.
Couples who can share raw emotions without fear of judgment build what Gottman calls a “love map,” an intimate knowledge of each other’s internal world—which forms the bedrock of enduring relationships.
Can being seen and accepted for the lesser-known parts of ourselves strengthen an emotional bond in a relationship?
Arora explains, “Carl Rogers, the father of humanistic psychology, emphasised the power of ‘unconditional positive regard. When a partner meets our private self — the insecurities, the softness, the strangeness — with curiosity instead of judgment, it fosters deep emotional intimacy. This is a large part of therapy, and hence if a partner is able to do so, this can feel ‘therapeutic’ or profoundly safe and comfortable.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.