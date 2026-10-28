‘I love the fact that he cries’: Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh’s vulnerable side

Attraction often begins with what’s visible, but lasting love is usually built on qualities others don’t notice right away.

Actor Deepika Padukone once revealed that what drew her to Ranveer Singh wasn’t his flamboyant persona or infectious energy, but the lesser-seen layers of who he is. Her words offered a rare insight into emotional intimacy and the value of seeing beyond appearances in a relationship.

In a wedding video segment shown on Koffee With Karan, Deepika shared, “I was attracted to the person that most of the world had not seen. There’s a quiet side to him, there’s a very intelligent side to him, there’s a very sensitive side to him. I love the fact that he cries. And I love the fact that he was all heart.”