‘Absolutely natural’: Debina Bonnerjee opens up about second pregnancy within months of having first baby

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, Lianna, took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy with husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

The couple announced the news with an adorable family picture in which Debina could be seen showing an ultrasound scan. “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing…coming soon to complete us,” read the post.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old hosted an ask-me-anything session in which she opened up about the surprise pregnancy, and also answered the many questions about conceiving for the second time within four months of their first child.

Responding to a user’s comment — ‘I was shocked and so happy seeing your second baby post. Congratulations to everyone’ — Debina responded with “So was I”, along with a surprised emoji.

On being asked, in the AMA session, Debina also revealed that she conceived her second baby naturally. “Yes absolutely. Natural,” she wrote.

However, Debina, whose first pregnancy came with its share of ups and down, was even asked about her decision to have a second child in such a short span. Answering, she wrote: “What is your suggestion in such a situation that I call miracle? Abort?”

A user, while congratulating, also wrote that Debina should probably have given more time to her first child before planning a second child, to which she responded, “I am also asking. What do people do when they have twins?”

The actor also shared that she took immense care of her skin and did not have any stretch marks from the first pregnancy. “Take care of your skin and your skin will look after you. I don’t have any,” she said.

To recall, the couple had announced their daughter’s birth on April 4, 2022, writing “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet and Debina.”

Does the gap between two pregnancies matter?

According to Dr Preethika Shetty, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, spacing helps in “recovery of every organ and helps in toning up muscles”. “It gives enough time to take care and feed the baby, helps in healing previous delivery scars so that the body can take up the next pregnancy and gives the body enough time to reserve and replenish vitamins, calcium, iron, and minerals,” said Dr Shetty.

Dr Shetty told indianexpress.com that beginning a pregnancy within six months of live birth is “linked to higher chances of premature birth, low birth weight, congenital disorders, schizophrenia, and even maternal anemia”. “Closely spaced pregnancies might not give a mother enough time to recover from the previous pregnancy issues before moving on to the next.”

Is there an ideal gap?

“Women should wait for at least 18 to 24 months but less than five years before attempting the next pregnancy, and women older than 35 can wait for 12 months before getting pregnant again. Thus, it is not advised to get pregnant again within 4 months even naturally,” she said.

