Dating trends that Indians can expect in 2022

Just like many other things, the way we date has also changed in the pandemic. Previously, couples could meet up and have a more flexible approach to their dating methods. But for the large part of 2020, interactions moved online. Now, with the return of some much-loved pre-pandemic behaviour, the future of dating holds many new and welcomed shifts.

1. Resetters: The pandemic brought a lot of changes for daters, but many adjusted by adopting video chat and planning virtual dates. Almost 71 per cent of people on the app are ready to hit the reset button on their dating journey in the new year. For 75 per cent, the pandemic has made them prioritise on finding a partner who is more emotionally available. For more than half of (52 per cent) people it has drastically changed what they are looking for in a partner.

2. Explori-dating: The pandemic has made almost half of the people (48 per cent) question what their ‘type’ is. Looking ahead to 2022, more than half of daters on the app would describe their approach to dating as exploratory (55 per cent).

3. Hobby dates: From cooking together to pottery classes to starting your own business — 75 per cent of Indian daters have picked up new hobbies and skills. And now, it has also become a part of their dating lives, as 52 per cent of people on the app are planning their dates around their new hobbies. This is an easy way to get back into dating post-lockdown by doing something you already love.

4. Consciously single: We’ve heard of ‘conscious uncoupling’, but 2022 is all about finding that ‘someone’, not just ‘anyone’. The pandemic has made more than half of us (62 per cent) realise it’s okay to be alone. Looking ahead, people are consciously making a decision to be single, with the majority (54 per cent) being more mindful and intentional in how and when they date.

5. Power PDA: With vaccination rates increasing, PDA is back and it looks like it’s not just the celebrities that are into it. Almost 73 per cent of single Indians on the app say they are more open to public displays of affection post pandemic.

Samarpita Samaddar, communications director, Bumble India said about the data, “If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that people are being more mindful of what they are looking for in a partner and more intentional about dating at their own time and pace. As we head into the new year, there is a sense of hope and excitement around dating, both virtual and IRL, as India lifts restrictions. With over 70 per cent of single Indians looking to ‘reset’ their dating lives, 2022 looks like a big year for romance.”

