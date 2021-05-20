Dating from home: Here’s an expert guide on dealing with matters of the heart

We are still battling the pandemic, and while things had started to look up briefly, we are now back to where we started last year — working remotely and staying away from loved ones. And amid all this, for most people, their love and dating life has taken a hit.

With it, their mental health and well-being has been impacted, too. But nobody deserves to feel isolated and lonely, as it can only lead to more stress and anxiety. As such Bumble India’s mental well-being expert Ruchika Kanwal, a clinical psychologist, offers guidance on coping with COVID anxiety and the significance of staying connected during this time. Read on.

Focus on things you can control

Focusing on questions with unknown answers, and circumstances outside of our control can be stressful, making you anxious and overwhelmed. When you feel yourself getting caught up in fear of what might happen, try to shift your focus to things you can control. For example, you can’t control how severe the coronavirus outbreak is in your city, but you can take steps to try to reduce stress: take a break from social media, get plenty of sleep, which can support your immune system.

Be transparent

Be open and transparent with others while making connections online. Let the other person know if you don’t feel a connection or don’t want to take it forward for any reason. In these tough times, there may be a possibility you are in distress, and it is okay to let the other person know you’d reconnect when things get better.

Set your boundaries

Mindful virtual dating involves setting boundaries just like in-person dating. This involves deciding and sharing how you wish to be treated and not settling for anything less. Video chats and dates are a great way to have fulfilling conversations; take breaks from stressful thoughts related to the pandemic and get to know someone virtually.

Take your time

With lockdown restrictions back in place, people are in their homes but the need to stay connected remains. There is no better time than now to get to know someone better, at a deeper level before you meet them in person. Look for clarity when it comes to your dating intentions. This kind of ‘slow dating’ where you take longer to know more about your connection will help in figuring out what you’re comfortable with, virtually and in real life.

Remember to be kind to yourself

Make a daily list of things you’re doing, remind yourself of the things that are going well. Despite the current situation, perhaps you’re able to spend more time with your loved ones or reading a book that you’ve been meaning to get to or learning how to cook.

Don’t lose hope

Awkward silences or talking to multiple people before finding someone you fit right with can be tiresome, but don’t lose hope. Staying socially connected during this time is key to our emotional well-being.

