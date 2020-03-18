Dating anxiety is real; here’s what you should know

Often, unknown and unfamiliar experiences make people both curious and anxious. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Often, unknown and unfamiliar experiences make people both curious and anxious. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Before a date, it is natural for you to feel butterflies in your tummy. You may find yourself thinking about the person — and if the date will go well and as planned. But, if the date is making is you unreasonably anxious, so much so that you consider cancelling, and even go ahead and do it, then chances are you are suffering from dating anxiety. It is a real problem that afflicts many people around the world. Here is what you should know about it; read on.

Reason

Understand that when it comes to anxiety, there could be many reasons for why it is happening. Dating anxiety usually stems from the need to come across as perfect, so as to impress a potential partner. This can make the entire experience seem like a nightmare. Some people suffer from low self-esteem, and put a lot of pressure on themselves. It is important for you to understand that your date is also probably in a similar situation. They are also trying to create a good first impression. In a way, you are both sailing in the same boat. So, relax a little bit and just go with the flow, instead of taking the extreme step of cancelling it altogether.

Anxiety and curiosity

Often, unknown and unfamiliar experiences make people both curious and anxious. Curious because they want to seek personal growth opportunities, and anxious because they feel they are not in control. This can also make them feel intimidated, studies suggest. Experts say that it is important that people focus on either of these feelings, so understand the outcome of their social interactions. One of them is positive, and other perpetuates negative feelings.

Place of meet

It is possible that the meeting venue could be making you nervous, too. If it is a place you have never been to before, you can politely ask your date and change the venue to a place that you are more familiar with. This could take away some of the anxiety. And as uncommon as this reads, you can even bring a friend along and insist on a double date, if it makes you feel more relaxed.

Focus on them

As important as it is for you to keep an open mind, it is also necessary that you focus on your date more. After all, you are here to find out more about them — their likes and dislikes, and fun stuff that you both can enjoy together. As mentioned earlier, remember they may be equally nervous, if not more. So, if possible, stay outside of your head, shush your thoughts and listen to them more. Maybe you will learn something interesting and new from them.

