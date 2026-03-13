‘I cannot become the mother of a grown man’: Why 41-year-old Daisy Shah froze her eggs and chose independence over marriage; expert weighs in

For many women today, timelines around marriage and motherhood are no longer fixed. Advances in reproductive technology, financial independence, and changing social expectations have allowed women to rethink what building a family looks like and when it should happen. Recently, actor Daisy Shah, 41, revealed that she has frozen her eggs and is choosing not to tie motherhood to marriage. “I don’t have any alternative thoughts about marriage. I’ve left everything to God. I don’t think you need to get married to build a family,” she told Filmygyan, adding, “I’ve frozen my eggs, so I can become a mother whenever I want. I can have my own child.”

She described feeling content with where she stands in life. “I’ve got whatever I wanted in life. I dreamed of owning a house, and I got it. I wanted give my family a good life — that happened too. I wanted two dogs. I had one, now I have two. So, I’m happy,” Daisy said. At the same time, she has been candid about past relationship experiences, calling some of them “toxic,” and sharing that one partner discouraged her from working with male co-stars.

Reflecting on the current climate around relationships, she said, “Every day, something or the other is happening. Either the couples are falling apart, or there are the blue drums situations and all that, so it’s very scary.” She also made it clear that financial independence shapes her expectations. “It’s not about money because I earn well for myself. I just cannot become the mother of a grown man,” she added. While she clarified that a partner doesn’t need to pay her expenses, “but you should also be earning at a certain level.” As she put it, “Sweet talks are good in the beginning, but not later.” She also said she would never choose between “pyaar” (love) and “paisa” (money), because both matter equally.

Psychological factors to consider when deciding to freeze their eggs and potentially pursue motherhood without marriage

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Choosing to freeze eggs and consider motherhood outside of marriage is not just a medical decision, but an emotional and identity-based one. Women may need to reflect on their readiness for single parenting, their support systems, and whether this choice comes from empowerment or from fear of timelines, loneliness, or past disappointments.”

Gurnani adds that it is important to explore beliefs around family, societal expectations, and personal fulfilment. Emotional preparedness, resilience, and clarity about long-term responsibilities matter just as much as biological readiness.

How can past ‘toxic’ relationships influence a person’s desire for independence in future partnerships?

Toxic relationships often create emotional fatigue, fear of dependence, and a heightened need for control. After such experiences, Gurnani states that individuals may associate commitment with loss of safety or self-worth, leading to a stronger desire for independence. Rebuilding trust requires processing past hurt, recognising patterns, and developing emotional boundaries rather than walls. “Therapy, self-awareness, and gradual vulnerability help individuals move from fear-based avoidance to choice-based connection.”

How can individuals balance emotional needs and practical considerations when choosing a life partner?

Balancing emotional needs, such as love, with practical factors, such as financial stability, requires emotional maturity and a clear sense of value. Conflict arises when individuals feel they must choose between heart and security.

“Psychologically, it helps to view partnership as a shared life system rather than a romantic ideal alone. Aligning personal values, future goals, and emotional compatibility allows decisions to feel integrated rather than pressured. The goal is not perfection, but mutual stability and emotional safety,” concludes Gurnani.