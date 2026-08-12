Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez bring classic glamour to their ‘intimate’ Portugal wedding

Congratulations are in order for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez! The Portuguese footballer got hitched to the Argentine-Spanish model and long-time partner of almost a decade last night in an intimate celebration, surrounded by friends and family. For the special occasion, Ronaldo looked handsome in a white tuxedo with black accents on the lapels, accessorised with brooches—paired with a matching black bow tie and a maroon pocket square peeking out. Next to him, Rodriguez looked radiant in an ivory gown cinched at the waist, styled with a gauzy white veil, a pair of stilettoes and diamond anklets.

Portuguese media labelled the ceremony the ‘wedding of the year’, reporting that the couple tied the knot on 11 August in the coastal town of Cascais near the national capital, Lisbon.

English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan took to Instagram to share a picture of the happy couple, holding hands and flaunting their wedding rings, with big smiles on their faces.

“Congrats to my friends @cristiano @georginagio on their marriage! The ceremony in Portugal today was a “private and intimate moment” attended by their five children. They’re a great couple, and I wish them both a long and happy marriage together. Parabéns! 👏👏❤️,” he captioned the post.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez flaunt their rings. (Source: Instagram/@cristiano) Ronaldo and Rodríguez flaunt their rings. (Source: Instagram/@cristiano)

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

The world may know Georgina as Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, but the Netflix series ‘I Am Georgina’ brought to light different shades of her – as an accomplished businesswoman, a proud mother and a doting partner. A former sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, she first met the footballer when he arrived at the store to shop.

A courtship ensued, and the couple made their first official appearance together on January 9, 2017, with Ronaldo’s oldest son, Cristiano Jr., in tow, at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

Tracing their relationship timeline

Back in May 25, 2017, Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their relationship Instagram official. A month later, in June, Ronaldo announced the birth of his twins via surrogate on his Facebook page.

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Four years later, on October 28, 2021, Ronaldo took to social media again to announce that they were expecting twins, and last year in August, Georgina shared the happy news of their engagement with the world.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are parents to daughters Alana and Bella, and they raise Ronaldo’s older children together: Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo. The family faced heartbreak in 2022 during Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United when Bella’s twin brother, Angel, passed away shortly after birth.

Fast forward to now, following the FIFA World Cup, their wedding has been buzzing all over the Internet.