‘It is claustrophobic’: Camilla Luddington on enduring 15 hours of labour while wearing mask

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
"But I was thankful they allowed us to remove them for a short time to capture some after-birth pictures without the masks on," the 37-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor added

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 31, 2021 9:40:18 pm
Actor Camilla Luddington, who gave birth to son Lucas in August 2020, recalled her experience of childbirth while wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, it’s a different experience. I had to labour in a mask, which was, like, the biggest thing. So it was over 15 hours wearing a mask,” said Luddington in response to Kelly Clarkson during a recent interview.

When Clarkson joked, “I would have ripped that thing off and been like, ‘Get over it!’ That would have been really hard. I can’t imagine that”, the Grey’s Anatomy actor, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Hayden with her husband Matthew Alan, said, “It is claustrophobic”.

“And obviously, you know, giving birth is very physical and traumatic, but hopefully I won’t ever have to do that again,” she said of wearing the face covering.

“I didn’t feel like ripping it off but I was thankful they allowed us to remove them for a short time to capture some after-birth pictures without the masks on,” the 37-year-old added.

It also “never occurred” to Luddington that she’d “have to wear a mask in labour — it just wasn’t something I had thought about and when I found out I would have to, I cried,” she had told PEOPLE in August 2020. “I completely understood the importance of wearing one, I just dreaded it. Labour is so physically exhausting I couldn’t imagine adding a mask.”

