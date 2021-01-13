Chrissy Teigen gets a new tattoo and it has a John Legend connection

Chrissy Teigen is the Internet’s favourite girl, and for a reason. Her social media accounts give glimpses of her life — making her both relatable and aspirational. Recently, she got herself a tattoo and shared the experience. In the video, we can see her getting inked with John Legend’s famous “Ooooh Laaaa”. Fans would know that it is the name of John Legend’s track from his 2020 album, Bigger Love. To make things clearer, the song plays in the background of the video.

Artist Winter Stone (Daniel Winter) shared the video of the tattoo on Chrissy’s spine and wrote, “OOOOH LAAAA @chrissyteigen @johnlegend what a blessing to honour Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine! John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally, she should have it tattooed on her right?!!! And if you haven’t heard BIGGER LOVE John’s new album: listen it’s so good!”

Last year, the model suffered from an unfortunate miscarriage and later also informed that she can “never” be pregnant again. “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys.”