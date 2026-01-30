Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recalls Farah Khan’s visit to his place, praises her humility: ‘Chamach se nahi’

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, 60, recently opened up about Farah Khan’s visit to his home, stating that she told him, “I only want to shoot in your house and the way it is.” Expressing awe at the filmmaker’s humility, Sokhi added, “We made food, yes. But my wife, Aparna, cooked so many things for her. Woh saari cheezein unhone haath se khaayi. Chamach se nahi. (She ate all the food with her hands, not with a spoon). Aur mana nahi kiya (she didn’t say no). My wife gave her two or three servings. She didn’t refuse. She ate. And with her heart full.”

Speaking to Hindi Rush, he continued, “She even got packed what she liked, saying her children will also relish it. We made green tomato butter chicken for her, which she took for them. She then messaged me at 10 at night, saying how much her kids loved the butter chicken, and ‘this is the first time I have seen them asking for more.’” Adding, Sokhi said Farah also asked him to send her food whenever he makes something special.

Reflecting on the heartwarming recollection, psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh said that in a world that moves fast and consumes effort without pause, appreciation becomes a quiet act of healing. “A fulfilling life is not built only on ambition, success, or achievement. It is built on feeling valued in ordinary moments. Appreciation reminds people that they are not invisible, that their effort landed, and that their presence mattered,” she told indianexpress.com.

When effort is noticed and presence is acknowledged, the nervous system relaxes. “The body feels safe. This is why a single moment of genuine appreciation can dissolve weeks of emotional fatigue,” said Delnna.

Chef Harpal and Farah bonded over food (Photo: AI Generated) Chef Harpal and Farah bonded over food (Photo: AI Generated)

According to Delnna, there is also a profound difference between appreciation and politeness. “Politeness maintains social order, appreciation creates emotional intimacy. When someone receives effort fully, without distraction or performance, it communicates respect. Being natural in response, asking for more, enjoying without restraint, or remembering small details later tells the other person that their offering was received with presence, not obligation,” said Delnna.

Appreciation also has a ripple effect. When people feel valued, they become more generous, not because they have to, but because they want to. “This is the foundation of emotionally healthy relationships. Giving stops being transactional and becomes joyful,” said Delnna.