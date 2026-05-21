Cheating in romance: Rakul Preet Singh says ‘one mistake’ may be forgivable; how to rebuild trust

Conversations around cheating often become deeply polarising because they touch on trust, betrayal, forgiveness and the limits people set in relationships. Recently, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared her views on whether a relationship can survive a partner’s mistake.

During promotions for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the cast discussed whether cheating can ever be acceptable. Rakul immediately responded with a firm: “No!” Joining the conversation, Sara Ali Khan said, “I mean, the least you can do is say sorry, but it is definitely not okay.” Rakul agreed, adding: “Yeah, don’t do!”

However, the discussion took a more layered turn when Ayushmann Khurrana suggested that forgiveness can sometimes have a place in relationships. “Marriage has its own rules. At the same time, if sorry has been said genuinely, then why not?” he said. Reacting with surprise, Rakul responded: “Cheating kar ke?” Ayushmann defended his point by adding, “People make mistakes. It may be genuine.”