Cheating in romance: Rakul Preet Singh says ‘one mistake’ may be forgivable; how to rebuild trust

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Conversations around cheating often become deeply polarising because they touch on trust, betrayal, forgiveness and the limits people set in relationships. Recently, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared her views on whether a relationship can survive a partner’s mistake.
During promotions for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the cast discussed whether cheating can ever be acceptable. Rakul immediately responded with a firm: “No!” Joining the conversation, Sara Ali Khan said, “I mean, the least you can do is say sorry, but it is definitely not okay.” Rakul agreed, adding: “Yeah, don’t do!”
However, the discussion took a more layered turn when Ayushmann Khurrana suggested that forgiveness can sometimes have a place in relationships. “Marriage has its own rules. At the same time, if sorry has been said genuinely, then why not?” he said. Reacting with surprise, Rakul responded: “Cheating kar ke?” Ayushmann defended his point by adding, “People make mistakes. It may be genuine.”
Rakul then pointed out that the nature and pattern of behaviour matter, too. “It also depends on what is the extent… What is the extent? If cheating is a habit…” she said, before being interrupted by Sara, who asked: “One-time cheating is okay?” Rakul immediately clarified: “I am not okay.” Both Rakul and Ayushmann then stressed together: “It is not okay! We are clarifying that,” while Ayushmann further added: “Primarily, it is not okay.”
Still, Rakul shared a thought about mistakes and second chances in long-term relationships. “But if somebody can have a slip, life is too long to not forgive for one mistake,” she said, while also making it clear that her remarks were not about her own marriage: “This doesn’t apply to my personal relationship. Please note.”
Gurleen Baruah, Existential Coach at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “There is no fixed dichotomy like ‘one time mistake’ versus ‘pattern.’ Every person, relationship, and circumstance is different, and many factors can contribute to cheating. Research and relationship experts like Esther Perel often speak about how infidelity is not always only about sex or betrayal, but can also involve loneliness, disconnection, unmet emotional needs, novelty seeking, validation, or personal struggles.”
She stresses that whether it is poor judgment or a repeated pattern, the deeper work is understanding what is happening underneath. Without that inward reflection, people often repeat the same patterns in different forms.
“It really depends on the couple, their communication, emotional maturity, and the nature of the relationship,” says Baruah, adding that these situations are deeply personal. Rebuilding trust is less about “forgetting” and more about honestly understanding what happened underneath the cheating.
“Emotional and behavioural signs of rebuilding trust may look like openness, accountability, consistency, willingness to have difficult conversations, and a gradual reduction in hypervigilance or suspicion. But that process takes time, self-reflection, and mutual effort from both sides,” states the expert.
There is no single checklist to determine whether forgiveness comes from emotional strength and clarity or from fear of losing the relationship. Baruah mentions, “As I said, the key is first being truthful to yourself, and to do that, you need self-reflection and self-awareness. If forgiveness is coming mainly from fear, then the deeper question becomes, where is that fear coming from? Is there abandonment anxiety underneath? Is there a fear of being alone, rejected, or not enough?”
She notes that real emotional strength comes from understanding those deeper layers within yourself. And from that awareness, clearer decisions emerge. “Therapy, journaling, mindfulness, meditation, and regularly sitting with oneself over time can all help build that self understanding.”