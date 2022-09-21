Amid ‘cheating’ allegations against Adam Levine, a timeline of his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo

‘Maroon 5‘ lead vocalist Adam Levine is in a bit of a soup lately. The singer has been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, who claimed in a video posted on TikTok that she and Levine “had an affair for about a year”, and that he contacted her again earlier this year asking if he could name his new baby ‘Sumner’.

According to reports, the model also shared some screenshots of conversations between her and the 43-year-old singer to corroborate her claims and stated that the reason she had come forward with the story was because one of her close aides had tried to sell it to a tabloid magazine.

Another person, meanwhile, has also come forward with a similar allegation against Levine, who has categorically denied the claims. He took to Instagram stories some hours ago to write his thoughts, insisting that his wife and family are his priority.

Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued, “My wife and my family [are] all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

Earlier this month, People magazine had reported that the Maroon 5 frontman was expecting his third child with Prinsloo, 34 — a Victoria’s Secret model — who was spotted with a baby bump. The couple is already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo)

Here’s looking at a timeline of their relationship.

The couple is believed to have started dating many years ago in 2012. They announced their engagement the following year — in July 2013 — after they had briefly called it quits. The engagement news, naturally, surprised their fans who did not know they were back together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

The ‘Animals‘ singer and the Namibian model tied the knot in 2014, and during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said, “I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen? I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot, ‘wife, wife, wife’. I love it. I even changed her number on my phone to ‘wife’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

Their first child, Dusty Rose, was born in 2016, followed by second daughter Gio Grace, who arrived in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

Interestingly, Prinsloo and Dusty Rose also made an appearance in Maroon 5’s music video ‘Girls Like You‘ in May 2018, in which the singer appeared to embrace his family towards the end of the song, which also featured many other strong and leading women in Hollywood.

