scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Amid ‘cheating’ allegations against Adam Levine, a timeline of his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," the singer said while addressing the allegations

Adam Levine, Adam Levine news, Adam Levine family, Adam Levine wife, Adam Levine cheating allegations, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo relationship timeline, indian express newsAccording to news reports, Levine is said to have cheated on his wife of many years. (Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine)

Maroon 5‘ lead vocalist Adam Levine is in a bit of a soup lately. The singer has been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, who claimed in a video posted on TikTok that she and Levine “had an affair for about a year”, and that he contacted her again earlier this year asking if he could name his new baby ‘Sumner’.

ALSO READ |Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone part ways: A timeline of their relationship

According to reports, the model also shared some screenshots of conversations between her and the 43-year-old singer to corroborate her claims and stated that the reason she had come forward with the story was because one of her close aides had tried to sell it to a tabloid magazine.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Another person, meanwhile, has also come forward with a similar allegation against Levine, who has categorically denied the claims. He took to Instagram stories some hours ago to write his thoughts, insisting that his wife and family are his priority.

Adam Levine, Adam Levine news, Adam Levine family, Adam Levine wife, Adam Levine cheating allegations, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo relationship timeline, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued, “My wife and my family [are] all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

ALSO READ |Amid rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s split, here’s looking at their relationship timeline

Earlier this month, People magazine had reported that the Maroon 5 frontman was expecting his third child with Prinsloo, 34 — a Victoria’s Secret model — who was spotted with a baby bump. The couple is already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose.

Here’s looking at a timeline of their relationship.

Advertisement

The couple is believed to have started dating many years ago in 2012. They announced their engagement the following year — in July 2013 — after they had briefly called it quits. The engagement news, naturally, surprised their fans who did not know they were back together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

The ‘Animals‘ singer and the Namibian model tied the knot in 2014, and during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said, “I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen? I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot, ‘wife, wife, wife’. I love it. I even changed her number on my phone to ‘wife’.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

Their first child, Dusty Rose, was born in 2016, followed by second daughter Gio Grace, who arrived in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

Interestingly, Prinsloo and Dusty Rose also made an appearance in Maroon 5’s music video ‘Girls Like You‘ in May 2018, in which the singer appeared to embrace his family towards the end of the song, which also featured many other strong and leading women in Hollywood.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:40:33 pm
Next Story

UPSC invites applications for Combined Geo-Scientist Examinations 2023

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

artwork
Solo exhibition of abstract works highlights the ‘idiosyncrasies of daily life’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement