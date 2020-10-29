Birth of a baby with Down syndrome is something to be celebrated rather than feared: Caterina Scorsone

Caterina Scorsone reveals more about her experiences of raising her child with Down Syndrome. (Source: Caterina Scorsone/Instagram)

Thirty-nine-year-old Caterina Scorsone recently opened up about the experiences of motherhood. Scorsone, who has been co-parenting her three children with ex-husband Rob Giles post their recent split after more than 10 years of marriage, spoke about how her life changed when her daughter Pippa, who turns four in a few days, was born with Down syndrome.

In an interview with PEOPLE’s magazine, the Grey’s Anatomy star revealed, “her difference lit a match in my life and in the life of my family”.

“When my daughter Pippa was born, I was scared. I didn’t know anything about trisomy 21, the name for the occurrence of a third copy of the 21st chromosome, better known as Down syndrome,” she said. “… I didn’t know anything. All I knew about Down syndrome was that people were afraid of it, so I figured I should be too.”

However, her perspective changed as Pippa “cracked open a door in my life” — for the better. “It suddenly became crystal clear,” she mentioned, adding, “There is no standard, objective, perfect human being. The metrics of perfection are arbitrary and imposed in the service of those who fit them. My daughter is perfect. Exactly the way she is.”

She further added, “Pippa is perfect exactly as she is. So are you, and so am I. The only way we lose sight of that perfection is to look for it somewhere else.”

In the interview, she also recollected how meeting other families from the “disability community” broadened her understanding further.

“I didn’t really know what family could feel like until I entered the disability community and met other families that loved and included a person with Down syndrome,” she said. “These hilarious, real humans reached their arms around us when Pippa was born and pulled us into the most joyful, fierce hug we’ve ever experienced.”

Remarking on her experience of parenthood, she said, “the birth of a baby with Down syndrome is something to be celebrated rather than feared”.

