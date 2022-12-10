Cardi B shares dating advice inspired by Queen Consort Camilla; netizens agree

American rapper Cardi B is catching up on The Crown, a Netflix drama chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members from the 1940s to modern times. While binging on the show, she is posting her reactions and opinions on social media. As such, recently, the rapper shared some thoughts about the relationship between King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

After seemingly arriving at the third episode of season four which follows the life of King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) and Prince Diana after he proposed to the latter for marriage. It sees the then Prince Charles asking the Princess of Wales to meet Camilla Parker-Bowles with whom Charles was reportedly having an affair at that time.

Impressed by the laid-back demeanour of Camilla in the rumoured relationship, Cardi B shared a piece of dating advice for all women. “One thing I notice is that Camilla treat Charles like sh*t ….Sooo ladies if you want a man to chase you, act like THE CHASE don’t do the CHASING!” she tweeted.

One thing I notice is that Camilla treat Charles like shit ….Sooo ladies if you want a man to chase you act like THE CHASE don’t do the CHASING! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 8, 2022

The 30-year-old’s dating advice seemed to have found resonance with other women on the microblogging site who took to Cardi’s comment section to agree. “This is so great Cardi I tend to over react and just give my affection away to people who didn’t deserve to have access to me like that, these are mistakes I hopefully won’t make ever again,” a user replied.

While one user wrote, “I stopped and fighting the urge everyday. I throw a crumb here and there but leaving him alone for the most part”, another tweeted: “Never chase. Oldest rule in the book ladies.”

Yes 🙌🏼 believe this so much. — Jennifer Miller (@Jennife67728483) December 8, 2022

“I needed this lowkey,” a user wrote, echoing the sentiments of several others.

I was saying the same thing he wanted her cause she acted like she didn’t really mess with him — TaexCardi (@TaeCardib) December 8, 2022

This isn’t the WAP rapper’s only reaction to the show. Over the last few days, she has shared a bunch of amusing tweets which you just can’t miss.

“Why would Charles want Diana to hang out with Camilla? THE NERVE the f*ck!” she wrote.

Why would Charles want Diana to hang out with Camilla? THE NERVE the fuck ! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 8, 2022

In another tweet, she wrote, “Camilla think she slick sending congrats notes to Diana…I wish a b*tch would.”

Camilla think she slick sending congrats notes to Diana ….I wish a bitch would 😑 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 8, 2022

Last month, she shared another piece of dating advice for women while watching The Crown. “Watching The Crown just shows that you can be the queen of England or you can be the girl next door, we all got the same problems with men…stay safe.”

