‘No longer want to fight my body’: Manisha Koirala on food, guilt, and learning to nourish herself

Manisha Koirala, Bollywood actor and cancer survivor, recently opened up about her long-standing relationship with food, elaborating on how it has developed over time: “My relationship with food has changed over the years. From restriction and guilt to learning to nourish, enjoy and listen to my body. I no longer want to fight my body. I want to care for it, respect it and feel at home in it,” she mentioned in a recent Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Muskan Marwah, a psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, shares that eating fried meals, desserts, or breaking dietary restrictions can cause a feeling of guilt – generally manifesting in tension, which interferes with well-being, and can even result in mental distress or harmful food habits.

“Social pressures, body image issues, or the internalised notion that indulgence should be avoided are frequent triggers of this guilt,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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According to her, food guilt is largely reinforced by one’s diet cycle. It starts with violating a food guideline, like overindulging in a prohibited meal or overeating.

“Feelings of guilt follow, and people start eating less to ‘make up’ for the excess. But these limitations frequently result in both emotional and physical suffering, which fuels greater cravings, overindulgence, and a return to breaking dietary guidelines. The cycle keeps repeating, resulting in an endless circle of limitation and guilt,” she explains.

Overcoming food guilt is hard. (Magnific) Overcoming food guilt is hard. (Magnific)

Overcoming food guilt

Marwah suggested the following tips to rewire your mindset and enjoy your meals guilt-free.

1. Practice Mindful Eating: Savor each bite of your food rather than becoming fixated on it. Pay attention to the meal’s flavours, textures, and satisfaction. Eating mindfully improves the whole experience and lowers anxiety.

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2. Embrace Flexibility: Recognize that one meal or treat does not negate your overall health objectives and that holiday indulgences are a part of the celebration. Instead of concentrating on perfection, consider balance as a whole.

3. Reframe Your Thoughts: Challenge the idea that indulging in foods is something to feel guilty about. Shift from “I’ve ruined my progress” to “It’s okay to enjoy myself today and get back on track tomorrow.”

4. Practice Self-Compassion: Be kind to yourself. Rather than labeling yourself as “weak” or “out of control,” treat yourself with the same kindness and understanding you would show a friend. Everyone deserves to enjoy food without judgment.

5. Appreciate your food: Appreciate the nutritious meal placed in front of you, and be thankful for being able to consume it without any interruption.

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6. Chew thoroughly: Do not rush into eating your meal. Eliminate any distractions by turning off the TV or putting down your phone.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.