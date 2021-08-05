Watch: Canadian Olympic medallist gets surprise marriage proposal from boyfriend at airport

After winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics, Canadian diver Jennifer Abel was welcomed home in the most special way. The 29-year-old was greeted by her boyfriend and boxer David Lemieux with a diamond ring and a romantic proposal.

In a video that is now doing the rounds on social media, Abel can be seen tearing up with joy once Lemieux gets down on one knee at the airport. She goes on to hug her boyfriend as onlookers cheer on. Watch the video:

From an Olympic medal 🥈 in Tokyo to a diamond ring 💍 back home 🇨🇦, @JennAbel91 has a lot to celebrate 🥰 🎥: @JennAbel91 / Instagram pic.twitter.com/xUOB5vsy70 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 4, 2021

“From an Olympic medal in Tokyo to a diamond ring back home, @JennAbel91 has a lot to celebrate,” Team Canada shared on Twitter.

Abel later took to Instagram to confirm that she had indeed said “yes” to the proposal. Sharing a picture of herself with her partner, she wrote, “I said YES to my soulmate.”

Here’s how netizens reacted:

