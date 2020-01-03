Can you tell if someone is lying? Watch out for these signs

When you are dealing with a person who you think is lying, listen to your instincts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When you are dealing with a person who you think is lying, listen to your instincts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Let’s face it, every human being lies; not necessarily compulsively, but lies are commonplace. While some lies are harmless, others can leave you flustered and put you in a spot. Nobody wants to deal with a liar, especially on the regular. So, in case you are looking to understand if someone is lying to you at work, or at home, here are some telltale signs to watch out for. Read on.

It’s all in the details

You would think that someone who is lying will skip the details, but that is not true. In fact, a liar will coat their story with as much detail as possible. They will offer you specifics that you may not have asked for. When this happens, your antennae should go up. It is likely that you are dealing with a liar.

Liars are defensive

When you ask a follow-up question, just out of curiosity even, a liar is likely to get defensive. They may also throw the ball in your court, making you feel guilty for having asked a question. “I cannot believe you think I would be lying” is the likely response.

Itchiness

Itchiness and lying? Well, yes, they are connected. Experts say that when a person lies, there is a rush of blood to their face, which can cause mild itching. Itchiness can be caused because of a variety of factors, but if you feel a person is lying to you, look out for a nervous itch, especially around the nose.

Eye contact

This is a classic sign that points to lying. A person may avoid meeting your eyes when they are narrating a fabricated story, because they feel guilty. But, besides feeling ashamed, they may also feel that their lie will get caught if they make an eye contact. Alternatively, an expert liar may do just the opposite, and look straight into your eyes because they know amateurs do otherwise.

Consistency

Consistent replies may point to a lie, and while this may seem counter-intuitive, consistency often means the answers are well rehearsed. Watch out if the person repeats themselves verbatim.

Stalling and repeating

You ask a liar a question, and they will stall and repeat your question, because they are scrambling for answers. They are telling their brain to quickly come up with something. Stalling is another sign of lying. In the end, they tend to not answer your question, even if it was simple and specific.

Verification

A liar will insist you do some background search of your own so as to verify they were right. This is their way of overcompensating for the fact that they have been lying. They do not want you to call their bluff, so they may blind you by telling you to call their friend, or check their social media, etc.

When you are dealing with a liar, listen to your instincts.

