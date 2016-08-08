Can dating on Tinder lower your self-esteem?

Do you think responses on dating apps such as Tinder can have an impact on your self-esteem? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Do you think responses on dating apps such as Tinder can have an impact on your self-esteem? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Have you logged in to the popular dating app Tinder with the hope of finding love and romance, only to feel dejected at the end? Have you started second-guessing yourself more after your stint? According to a recent study, you’re not the only one to feel somewhat disheartened and sad. The study suggests that many users of the popular app feel more negative about themselves than non-users.

According to the research by Jessica Strübel from University of North Texas, all users appear to have more negative perception of body image, resulting in less self-esteem than those who do not use the app. Moreover, the study has found that male users especially appear to have lower levels of self-esteem than females.

“Tinder users reported having lower levels of satisfaction with their faces and bodies and having lower levels of self-worth than the men and women who did not use Tinder,” said Strübel.

“We found that being actively involved with Tinder, regardless of the user’s gender, was associated with body dissatisfaction, body shame, body monitoring, internalisation of societal expectations of beauty, comparing oneself physically to others and reliance on media for information on appearance and attractiveness,” explained Strübel.

But those at Tinder have taken an exception to the study findings, claiming that the findings “cannot be considered significant or representative as a result of major methodological flaws”. According to Tinder’s in-house sociologist, Dr Jess Carbino, “Given that the authors of the study were measuring the interaction effects of Tinder use by gender, and that the sample of men and women who use Tinder was incredibly small (102: 70 female respondents and 32 male respondents), no statistically significant finding can be drawn about women or men who use Tinder relative to men or women who do not use Tinder or Tinder users generally.”

Carbino’s statement went on to add that the limited sample size can no way be taken as representative of Tinder’s global user base, neither can the unrepresentative nature of the sample be used to establish a concrete finding.

But what do users themselves have to say? According to John (name changed, 31), “who has been on Tinder for more than a year, being on Tinder definitely takes a toll on the self-esteem, primarily because of the lack of response of the kind of responses men get in return”.

Maybe the study, despite the questionable sample size, might have some truth in it after all.

