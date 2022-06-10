Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married: A timeline of their relationship

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married. The much-in-love couple, who have been through many hardships together — including recently losing a baby to miscarriage — tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9.

Among the attendees were their friends from the industry — about 60 guests in total — including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton. The wedding happened after about seven months of Spears being freed of her conservatorship that had prevented her from getting married and having a baby.

According to a People report, sources have revealed the pop star, 40, wore a gown by Versace and walked down the aisle with Elvis Presley’s ‘Falling in Love‘ playing in the background.

Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen told the publication, “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Per the report, while Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were not in attendance at the wedding, they were “happy” for their mother.

The singer purportedly met 28-year-old Asghari, an actor and personal trainer, in 2016 on the set of her song Slumber Party. Spears shared in a radio interview in 2017 that they took nearly “five months” to reconnect after that.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him. He’s just a really fun, funny person,” she was quoted as saying. Asghari, meanwhile, had said in an interview with BBC Persian that marriage and plans to have kids “should have happened three years ago”. This was a month or so before her pregnancy, which tragically ended in a miscarriage.

Interestingly, the couple announced their engagement in September 2021, even before the end of her 13-year conservatorship. It apparently happened at her Los Angeles home, and the singer was “ecstatic”.

