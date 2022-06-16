scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow confess ‘love’ for each other: ‘Finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry’

The duo started dating each other in 1994 after first meeting on the set of David Fincher's film 'Se7en'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 3:50:27 pm
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated each other in the 90s (Source: iconic.drama/Instagram)

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship may not have culminated in a marriage but the actors continue to “love” each other — even after 25 years!

Recently, the former couple sat down for a chat for Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop. With Father’s Day approaching, Paltrow asked Pitt about the impact her father, TV director Bruce Paltrow, had on him, when they were together.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son…’ What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately,” she said.

To this, Pitt laughed and replied, “Yeah, right. Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?” “Yes, it does,” Paltrow said. “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now. And I do love you,” Pitt said. “I love you so much,” Paltrow replied.

The duo started dating each other in 1994 after first meeting on the set of David Fincher’s film Se7en. After a relationship of almost two years, they got engaged in December 1996 and broke up a few months later, the following year.

During a 2015 interview with radio personality Howard Stern, Paltrow had said, “He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt!” She added that her father was “devastated” when they broke up.

Following their split, Pitt went on to marry Jennifer Aniston with whom he parted ways in 2005 and started dating Angelina Jolie the same year. After years of seeing each other, the couple tied the knot in 2014 but got divorced in 2016. The duo share six children together – Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara and Pax.

Paltrow, on the other hand, tied the knot with Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2003, with whom she shares two children — Apple and Moses. In 2014, the couple announced their ‘conscious uncoupling’ before finally getting divorced in 2016. In September 2018, the Iron Man actor married producer Bard Falchuck.

